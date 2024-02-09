CERBERUS2100: A Multi-CPU Open-Source Educational Microcomputer

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Olimex recently featured the CERBERUS 2100 which is a multi-processor microcomputer that integrates classic computing architectures with modern design principles, offering a comprehensive educational platform for electronics and computer engineering students.

The system features a trio of processors: the Z80 and W65C02S CPUs, known for their historical significance in computing, and an AVR I/O controller, providing a modern touch to input/output operations. These processors are configurable, with the Z80 and W65C02S CPUs operating between 4 or 8 MHz, while the AVR I/O controller operates at 16 MHz.

CERBERUS 2100 utilizes three custom ICs (CPLDs)—FAT-SCUNK, FAT-CAVIA, and FAT-SPACER—which are central to the system’s flexibility and programmability. These CPLDs enable in-system hardware reconfiguration, facilitating educational exploration and hardware experimentation.