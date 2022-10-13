All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Vecow introduces embedded devices based on Jetson AGX Orin modules

Oct 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 285 views

Last month, Vecow released the EAC-5000 Series Edge AI computing system built around the latest Jetson AGX Orin platform. These rugged embedded devices provide up 275 TOPs of AI performance in addition to 2x GbE LAN ports, 5x USBs, 2x CAN buses, 2x SIM card sockets and several other peripherals. 

Vecow is offering two EAC-5000 models featuring the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin released this year. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • EAC-5000-R32 — 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU; 1792-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 56 Tensor Cores; 2x NVDLA engines
  • EAC-5000-R64 — 12-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU; 2048-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 64 Tensor Cores;  2x NVDLA engines


EAC-5000 NVIDIA w/ Jetson AGX Orin module
(click image to enlarge)

As described by their name, the R32 model supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 DRAM while the R64 model supports up to 64GB. For storage, both models provide two M.2 Key M sockets, one 64GB eMMC module and one MicroSD card reader. 


EAC-5000 front
(click images to enlarge)

For connectivity, there are two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports located next to the SIM card slots. On the opposite side, there are up to six antennas supporting 5G/4G/LTE/WiFi/BT/GPS. Additionally, there is a M.2 key E socket used for Wireless LAN/Bluetooth cards.


EAC-5000 back
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface seems to offer one HDMI port with [email protected] resolution. There are also up to eight Fakra-Z connectors for GMSL cameras used in automotive applications. 

 

The company also released additional embedded devices targeting similar applications such as robotics, computer vision, etc. The EAC-3000, the EAC-2100 and the EAC-2000 series provide at least four GbE ports, however they are powered by the Jetson AGX Xavier modules instead. 

      
EAC-2000 (left), EAC-2100 (center) and EAC-3000(right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the EAC-5000 Series include:

 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 32GB LPDDR5 DRAM (EAC-5000-R32)
    • Up to 64GB LPDDR5 DRAM (EAC-5000-R64)
    • 1x eMMC 5.1 (up to 64GB)
    • 1x MicroSD card reader
    • 2x M.2 Key M Socket (2280)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe Gen4 x8 Slot
    • 1x M.2 Key B Socket (3042/3052)
    • 1x M.2 Key E Socket (2230)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 1GbE RJ45 LAN ports
    • 6x Antenna for Wi-Fi/4G/5G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS
    • 2x SIM card sockets 
  • Camera:
    • 8x Fakra-Z connectors for GMSL 1/2 
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI port (up to 8K60)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2
    • 4x USB 3.1
    • 1x Micro USB console debug port
    • 1x Micro USB OS flash port
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x COM RS-232/422/485
    • 2x CAN Bus w/ CAN FD
    • 16x Isolated DIO (8x DI, 8x DO)
  • Software:
    • Linux Ubuntu 20.04 with JetPack
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Power:
    • 9V-50V DC (via 3-pin terminal block) 
    • 150W
  • Weight:
    • 3.8 kg (8.39 lb)
  • Dimensions:
    • 260 x 182 x 69 mm

Further information

Vecow didn’t provide details related to pricing. For more information refer to Vecow’s product page

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...