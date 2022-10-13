Vecow introduces embedded devices based on Jetson AGX Orin modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last month, Vecow released the EAC-5000 Series Edge AI computing system built around the latest Jetson AGX Orin platform. These rugged embedded devices provide up 275 TOPs of AI performance in addition to 2x GbE LAN ports, 5x USBs, 2x CAN buses, 2x SIM card sockets and several other peripherals.

Vecow is offering two EAC-5000 models featuring the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin released this year.

