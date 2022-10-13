Vecow introduces embedded devices based on Jetson AGX Orin modules

Vecow introduces embedded devices based on Jetson AGX Orin modulesOct 13, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 285 views
Last month, Vecow released the EAC-5000 Series Edge AI computing system built around the latest Jetson AGX Orin platform. These rugged embedded devices provide up 275 TOPs of AI performance in addition to 2x GbE LAN ports, 5x USBs, 2x CAN buses, 2x SIM card sockets and several other peripherals.
Vecow is offering two EAC-5000 models featuring the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin released this year.
- EAC-5000-R32 — 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU; 1792-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 56 Tensor Cores; 2x NVDLA engines
- EAC-5000-R64 — 12-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU; 2048-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 64 Tensor Cores; 2x NVDLA engines