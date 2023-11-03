New BeagleV Single Board Computer adopts Microchip’s PolarFire SoC

New BeagleV Single Board Computer adopts Microchip’s PolarFire SoCNov 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 247 views
BeagleBoard.org has announced the release of BeagleV-Fire which integrates the robust capabilities of Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E, a 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with FPGA fabric. This SBC is designed to cater diverse applications such as robotics, IoT, artificial intelligence and more.
Unlike the BeagleV-Ahead covered in July 2023, the new Microchip-based SBC has the following core specifications:
- RISC-V CPU – 4x 64-bit RV64GC application cores & 1x 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor/boot core with performance score of 3.125 CoreMarks/MHz & 1.714 DMIPS/MHz
- FPGA – 23K logic elements (4-input LUT + DFF), 68 Math blocks (18×18 MACC) & 4 SerDes lanes of 12.7 Gbps