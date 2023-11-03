All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
New BeagleV Single Board Computer adopts Microchip’s PolarFire SoC

Nov 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 247 views

BeagleBoard.org has announced the release of BeagleV-Fire which integrates the robust capabilities of Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E, a 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with FPGA fabric. This SBC is designed to cater diverse applications such as robotics, IoT, artificial intelligence and more.

Unlike the BeagleV-Ahead covered in July 2023, the new Microchip-based SBC has the following core specifications:

  • RISC-V CPU – 4x 64-bit RV64GC application cores & 1x 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor/boot core with performance score of 3.125 CoreMarks/MHz & 1.714 DMIPS/MHz
  • FPGA – 23K logic elements (4-input LUT + DFF), 68 Math blocks (18×18 MACC) & 4 SerDes lanes of 12.7 Gbps


BeagleV-Fire interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The BeagleV-Fire includes MMC 5.1 SD/SDIO, a Quad SPI flash controller, 128 KB eNVM, and 56 KB sNVM for storage, paired with a 36-bit memory controller supporting various memory types with error correction. Its communication interfaces feature dual Gigabit Ethernet MACs, USB 2.0 OTG, and multiple serial connections.

 

 

Equipped with 2GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB of Kingston eMMC storage, this board also includes a 128Mbit SPI flash memory for comprehensive data management. Connectivity is provided through various options including USB Type-C, Ethernet, and an M.2 socket for 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi modules.

Additionally, it features high-speed SYZYGY and CSI connectors, along with compatibility for BeagleBone Cape add-on headers to enhance its modular capabilities.


BeagleV-Fire SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Embracing open-source hardware principles, this single-board computer permits the customization of its design and firmware, fostering collaborative innovation within the RISC-V community. Additionally, it arrives with Ubuntu pre-installed, ensuring Linux compatibility and immediate usability for developers.

For more technical details refer to the Hardware Design repository, the Linux repository and the Documentation repository.

Specifications listed for the BeagleV Fire include:

  • Memory:
    • 2GB LPDDR4
    • 16GB Kingston eMMC
    • 128Mbit SPI flash
  • Storage:
    • MMC 5.1 SD/SDIO
    • 1 Quad SPI flash controller
    • 128 KB eNVM
    • 56KB sNVM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Camera:
    • 1x CSI connector
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-Key
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2×46-pin headers
    • 1x SYZYGY connector
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 6-pin 3.3V UART header
    • JTAG TAG-CONNECT footprint
    • 1x Power LED
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (USB Type-C or via screw terminal)
    • 220W
  • Mechanical:
    • 240 x 221 x 220mm
    • 5.4kg
    • 2x 80m x 80mm system fans

Further information

Beagleboard.org is introducing the BeagleV Fire for ~$150.00. The device can be purchased from Farnell, Mouser, OKDO, Digi-Key and Element 14.

