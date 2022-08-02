OpenNCC NCB, an Open Source alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The OpenNCC NCB is an accelerated AI reference platform fully developed by EyeCloud.AI. This board can be interfaced with Raspberry Pi boards and it was specifically designed as an alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2.



This platform features the Movidius Myriad X VPU, which is Intel’s first VPU that integrates the Neural Compute Engine along with 16 SHAVE cores. The device also includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4 (1600 MHz, 32-bit).