OpenNCC NCB, an Open Source alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2

Aug 1, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 292 views

The OpenNCC NCB is an accelerated AI reference platform fully developed by EyeCloud.AI. This board can be interfaced with Raspberry Pi boards and it was specifically designed as an alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2.

This platform features the Movidius Myriad X VPU, which is Intel’s first VPU that integrates the Neural Compute Engine along with 16 SHAVE cores. The device also includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4 (1600 MHz, 32-bit). 

OpenNCC FPC version
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly to the NCS2 from Intel, the OpenNCC NCB works with a host machine to obtain a video stream (i.e. webcam, local file, etc.) from the outside.

The product description mentions that “it configures the preprocessing module according to the resolution and format of the input file of the reasoning model, then sends the visual stream to the OpenNCC NCB through the OpenNCC Native SDK for reasoning and returns the reasoning results. The reasoning supports asynchronous and synchronous modes. The reasoning pipeline on OpenNCC SoM is configured through OpenNCC model JSON.”


OpenNCC USB Type-C version
(click image to enlarge)

The company also specified that “the OpenNCC NCB supports up to 6-way reasoning pipeline locally and 2-way pipeline in real-time.” It’s also possible to set up multi-level chain or multi-level concurrency of reasoning using the Host App.”

Lastly, the users are able to “expand the number of NCB to meet their computing requirements; the SDK will dynamically allocate computer power.”


OpenNCC block diagram 
(click image to enlarge)

This board supports OpenVINO (used to optimize and deploy AI inference) and the cross platform OpenNCC API 1.0. Other documentation such as the schematics can be found here.

Specifications listed for OpenNCC NCB include:

  • Processor System:
    • Intel Movidius Myriad X MV2085
    • 16 SHAVEs vector processors
    • 2x NPUs (up to 4 TOPS)
    • 20+ vision accelerators
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 8GB LPDDR4
  • USB:
    • USB 3.0/USB 2.0 w/ USB Type-C or
    • USB 2.0 w/ FPC
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x RS232
    • 2x RS232/422/485
    • Digital I/O 4-in/3-out
  • Other Features:
    • Compatible w/ Raspberry Pi board and other Arm Linux SoCs
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A
  • Dimensions:
    • 38 x 38mm

 Further information

The OpenNCC NCB has not been released yet, but it will be available via CrowdSupply. The product page for this device can be found here

