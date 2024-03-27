BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleY-AI, a single-board computer that emphasizes open-source hardware in an industry-standard form factor. This initiative represents a commitment to transparency and user empowerment in computing, reminiscent of the open nature of early computers.

At the heart of BeagleY-AI is the Texas Instruments AM67A system-on-chip, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU and dual DSPs with a Matrix Multiply Accelerator, collectively capable of delivering 4 trillion operations per second (4 TOPS).

This processing power is aimed at facilitating real-time deep learning and intelligent vision tasks. The SoC is complemented by a suite of peripherals, including a GPU, vision accelerators, and multiple Arm Cortex-R5 cores for low-latency control.