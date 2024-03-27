All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A

Mar 27, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 195 views

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleY-AI, a single-board computer that emphasizes open-source hardware in an industry-standard form factor. This initiative represents a commitment to transparency and user empowerment in computing, reminiscent of the open nature of early computers.

At the heart of BeagleY-AI is the Texas Instruments AM67A system-on-chip, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU and dual DSPs with a Matrix Multiply Accelerator, collectively capable of delivering 4 trillion operations per second (4 TOPS).

This processing power is aimed at facilitating real-time deep learning and intelligent vision tasks. The SoC is complemented by a suite of peripherals, including a GPU, vision accelerators, and multiple Arm Cortex-R5 cores for low-latency control.


BeagleY-AI board overview
The connectivity options are robust, featuring PCIe Gen3, USB3.1-Gen1, and Gigabit Ethernet, along with wireless capabilities through Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Display outputs include microHDMI, OLDI (LVDS), and MIPI-DSI, all supporting touchscreen functionality.


BeagleY-AI demo
The open-source nature of BeagleY-AI extends its utility beyond typical proprietary limitations. It allows for modifications to suit specialized industrial applications and offers the flexibility needed for businesses to control their product development and supply chain. For researchers and educators, the platform presents a consistent, customizable environment for experiments and teaching.


BeagleY-AI top view
According to the BeagleBoard.org Foundation, BeagleY-AI is an ongoing effort to provide accessible, powerful computing tools. The board is positioned as a valuable resource for professionals in automation, robotics, and various fields requiring AI capabilities.

Specifications listed for the BeagleY-AI:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB LPDDR4
    • microSD card socket
    • Board identifier EEPROM
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x microHDMI
    • 1x OLDI (LVDS) with touchscreen support
    • 1x MIPI-DSI w/ touchscreen support (muxed w/ MIPI-CSI)
  • Camera:
    • 2x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • BeagleBoard.org BM3301 module based on TI CC3301
      • Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE802.11ax)
      • Bluetooth® 5.4 with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE)
    • Gigabit Ethernet w/ power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) support via add-on
  • Expansion:
    • PCI-Express Gen3 x 1 interface (requires external adapter)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
    • 3-pin JST-SH console UART
    • 10-pin TAG-CONNECT JTAG header
  • USB:
    • 4x USB3 (5Gbps) type-A host port
    • 1x USB2 (480Mbps) type-C device port and power input
  • Other Features:
    • Fan power & control connector
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A DC recommended

Further Information

The BeagleY-AI is projected to hit the market with a retail price around $70.00, with availability beginning in June. It is available for back-order from Newark at an approximate price of $72.00, with expected stock availability by June 17, 2024. Farnell in the UK has the board listed for back-order at £56.69. Additionally, SeeedStudio is offering the board for $70.00, with availability dates aligning closely with other distributors.

One response to “BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A”

  1. karl says:
    Mar. 27, 2024 at 5:28 pm

    not bad for for that price, might get one

