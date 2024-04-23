Unmanned Ground Vehicle Rover for Raspberry Pi 4 & 5 SBCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Waveshare has introduced the UGV Rover, a platform designed for compatibility with the widely-used Raspberry Pi SBCs, models 4 and 5. This open-source platform is geared towards robotics and navigation applications, equipped with a 5MP camera and Lidar support for an array of programmable functionalities.

Similar to the Waveshare RaspRover covered in March, this platform uses a dual-controller design with the Raspberry Pi 4B/5 as its primary host controller for AI and vision tasks, while the ESP32 sub-controller manages sensor data processing and real-time operations.

The kits vary primarily by the inclusion of a pan-tilt module and the presence of the host controller. The pan-tilt module equipped kits come with additional high-torque servos.