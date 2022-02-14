Edge AI box with PoE and GMSL taps new 64GB RAM Jetson AGX Xavier

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow’s “EAC-3000” edge AI system runs Linux on a new 64GB RAM version of the 32-TOPS Jetson AGX Xavier and supplies GbE, 4x GbE with PoE+, 4x USB 3.0, 2x COM, 2x CAN, 2x DDI, 3x M.2, and 8x Fakra-Z links for GMSL cameras.



Vecow announced a rugged embedded computer that supports a new Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB version of Nvidia’s high-end AGX Xavier module that doubles the LPDDR4x RAM to 64GB. The EAC-3000 is designed for in-vehicle computing, robotic control, medical imaging, public security, smart factory, AMR/AGV, and AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.







EAC-3000, front and back

(click image to enlarge)





Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB

Nvidia announced the $1,538 AGX Xavier 64GB variant on Jan. 18 in a forum post that also unveiled a Jetson Xavier NX 16GB SKU with 16GB LPDDR4x, twice the RAM of the original. The Xavier NX 16GB sells for $579 in single quantities and $499 in 1K pricing. There is a 16-week lead time for both models.

The new RAM-packed Jetson Xavier modules will support existing customer software and will be offered with JetPack 4.6.1 with L4T 32.7, says Nvidia. More JetPack and L4T (Linux4Tegra) patches are due soon. The EAC-3000 ships with the Ubuntu 18.04 based L4T plus JetPack.

Vecow’s EAC-3000 supports both the standard 32GB and new 64GB AGX Xavier SKUs, but not the -40 to 85°C tolerant, dual Cortex-R5 equipped Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial. The 212.6 x 149.0 x 60.4mm, 2.4 kg system does, however, enable a -20 to 55°C to -20 to 70°C range, depending on TDP mode, along with 5-95% humidity (non-condensing) and 95% @ 70°C relative humidity tolerance. There is also IEC 60068-2-27 compliant shock and IEC 60068-2-64 vibration resistance, as well as EN50155 and EN50121-3-2 EMC compliance.

The EAC-3000 follows Vecow’s Jetson Xavier NX powered EAC-2000 and EAC-2100 systems. Other AGX Xavier computers include Aaeon’s compact Boxer-8240AI, Advantech’s MIC-710AIX , Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL, and Neousys’ NRU-120S and NRU-110V .

Like the Aaeon , Axiomtek, and Neousys NRU-120S systems, the EAC-3000 is equipped with 4x GbE ports with Power-over-Ethernet support for powering IP cameras and other devices. Advantech’s MIC-710AIX has 8x PoE. Vecow’s system joins the Neousys NRU-110V in supplying 8x Fakra-Z links for GMSL cameras. The Xavier NX-based EAC-2100 has 4x GMSL links.

The Jetson AGX Xavier features 8x 2.26GHz ARMv8.2 cores and a 512-core, 1.37GHz Nvidia Volta GPU with 64 tensor cores that support up to 32-TOPS AI performance. The module also provides multiple coprocessors, 32GB or 64GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB eMMC 5.1. The AGX Xavier is no longer the top Jetson now that the 12-core, 200-TOPS Jetson AGX Orin begins shipping this quarter.

The EAC-3000 has 5x GbE ports, 4x of which offer 802.3at compliant PoE+ at 25.5W/48V per port. The system spins the AGX Xavier’s extensive MIPI-CSI interfaces into 8 Fakra-Z connectors for GMSL 1 or GMSL 2 cameras. A GMSL camera kit is optional. The automotive grade GMSL is a SERDES derived technology for supporting bi-directional data, power, and control through a single cable at up to 15 meters without losing latency.







EAC-3000, front and back



In addition to using PoE+ and GMSL for cameras, you can also tap the 4x USB 3.0 ports, which support USB3 Vision standards. Other features include 2x “digital display” ports at up to 4Kx2K @30Hz, which appear to be HDMI ports.

The EAC-3000 is further equipped with 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x isolated CAN/CAN-FD, and 2x micro-USB ports: one for console debug and the other for OS flashing. A microSD slot augments the AGX Xavier’s 32GB eMMC, and there is an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with an optional NVMe SSD module.

Other expansion features include M.2 B-key 2042/3052 and M.2 E-key 2230 sockets. These are accompanied by 2x SIM card slots and 6x antenna mounts (WiFi/4G/5G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS). Accessories include 5G, 4G/GPS, and WiFi/BT modules, all with external antennas.

The system is powered by a 9-50VDC terminal block with ignition control, remote switch, and power, reset, and force recovery buttons. Two of the 6x LEDs are user controlled. There are 3x power supply accessories to choose from. Wall-mounting is standard and DIN-rail and VESA mounts are optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EAC-3000. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.

