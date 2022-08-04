NVIDIA launches Jetson AGX Orin 32GB Production Module for $999

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Yesterday, NVIDIA released the 32GB Jetson AGX ORIN (JAO) production module. This device follows the introduction of the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit released early this year. The company also announced that the 64GB JAO version will be released sometime in November 2022.



As other Jetson products, the Jetson AGX ORIN was designed specifically for AI, robotics and other sophisticated embedded applications. According to the datasheet, this device delivers up to 200 Sparse TOPS of AI performance, an Ampere GPU with 1792 NVIDIA CUDA cores/56 Tensor cores and an 8-core Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU.