NVIDIA launches Jetson AGX Orin 32GB Production Module for $999

Aug 3, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 305 views

Yesterday, NVIDIA released the 32GB Jetson AGX ORIN (JAO) production module. This device follows the introduction of the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit released early this year. The company also announced that the 64GB JAO version will be released sometime in November 2022.

As other Jetson products, the Jetson AGX ORIN was designed specifically for AI, robotics and other sophisticated embedded applications. According to the datasheet, this device delivers up to 200 Sparse TOPS of AI performance, an Ampere GPU with 1792 NVIDIA CUDA cores/56 Tensor cores and an 8-core Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU. 

Jetson AGX ORIN block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The system memory is provided by 32GB 256-bit LPDDR5 and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 for storage. For connectivity, there is one GbE and one 10GbE. 

The display controller consists of one shared HDMI 2.1, eDP1.4 and DP with maximum resolution up to 8K60.


Jetson AGX ORIN front
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, the company listed several platforms and frameworks including “JetPack SDK which includes the NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated stack, Isaac for robotics, DeepStream for computer vision, Riva for natural language understanding, TAO Toolkit for to accelerate model development with pretrained models, and Metropolis, an application framework, set of developer tools and partner ecosystem that brings visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across industries.”


Jetson Orin products
(click image to enlarge)

Lastly, NVIDIA announced “its growing Jetson ecosystem of partners that specialize in AI software, hardware and hardware and application design services, cameras, sensors and peripherals, developer tools and development systems.” Some of those companies include AAEON, Auvidea, Connect Tech, MiiVii, Plink, Realtimes, and several more. 

Some of the specs for the Jetson AGX ORIN production module include:

  • Processor System:
    • 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3
    • Ampere GPU w/ 1792 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 56 Tensor Cores
    • 200 TOPS of AI performance
    • 2x NVDLA 2.0 engines as DL Accelerators w/ 46 TOPs each (up to 1.4 GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 32GB 256-bit LPDDR5 204.8 GB/s
    •  64GB eMMC 5.1
    • 64MB NOR Boot Flash, 8MB NOR Secure Key Flash
  • Display:
    • 1x shared HDMI 2.1, eDP1.4, DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 8K60)
    • Multiple displays via DP interface w/ MST
  • Camera:
    • 6 MIPI CSI-2 v3.0 links
    • 16x lanes total | D-PHY v2.1 (40 Gbps)
    • 16x trio links total | C-PHY v2.0 (164 Gbps)
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE
    • 1x 10GbE 
  • Expansion:
    • PCI Express 4.0 x1, x2, x4 and x8
    • Up to 2x Endpoint supported
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 4× UART, 3x SPI, 8x I2C, 4x DAP ports
    • 2× CAN, 2× PDM, GPIOs
  • Other Features:
    • RISC-V subsystem as Platform security controller
    • PKC crypto (RSA3K)
  • Power:
    • 5V (MV) and 7V to 20V(HV)
    • Up to 40W for 32GB Jetson AGX Orin
  • Operating temperature:
    • -25°C to 80°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 100.0 x 87.0 x 16.0mm
    • 699 pin B2B Connector 

 Further information

The 32GB Jetson AGX ORIN production module is listed at $999.90 on ARROW’s website. For more information refer to the NVIDIA’s Jetson Store

