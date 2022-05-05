Syslogic targets AI agricultural apps with Jetson AGX Xavier based PC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Syslogic’s RPC RSL A3 is a robust AI computer equipped with the Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module and optional 4G/5G support. The RPC RSL A3 was designed for applications that require vision computing, real time sensor fusion and sophisticated control of autonomous machines used in agricultural settings.

To complement its industrial processor module, the RPC RSL A3 successfully meets the requirements for IP67 and IP69 protection ratings. The IP67 and IP69 are one of the highest protection levels against dust, airborne particles, high pressure water and high pressure temperature. Syslogic’s states that their ultra rugged PC is suitable for operation in temperatures that range between –40 °C to +70 °C.

Furthermore, the company ensures internal pressure equalization to avoid dew formation caused by drastic temperature changes. The RPC RS A3 design does not have any moving parts and its enclosure is shock and vibration resistant,





RPC RSL A3 front (left) and RPC RSL A3 rear (right)

(click images to enlarge)



Other robust features include electrically isolated and overload protected digital I/Os (12V-24V input) which is required for vehicles and other mobile systems. The device also offers 2x Gbit Ethernet, 4x Gbit PoE Ethernet and 2x isolated CAN interfaces.

The wireless connectivity available for the RPC RSL A3 includes 4G with GNSS. Alternatively, the PC can be equipped with 5G and a GNSS module that also supports heading. According to Syslogic, heading is used to determine the rotation angle of a vehicle or machine.





RPC RSL A3 interfaces

(click images to enlarge)

For CAD files and software documentation refer to Syslogic’s download section. The RPC RSL A3 has also been tested to ISO15003:2006 which establish requirements set for agricultural machinery including vehicles.

Specifications for the Syslogic RPC RSL A3 include:

Processor System: NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial w/ 32GB RAM, 512-core NVIDIA Volta GPU 64 Tensor Cores 8-Core ARM v8.2 64-bit NVIDIA Carmel CPU AI Performance 30 TOPS

Memory/storage: 4MB 256-Bit LPDDR4x RAM soldered on board 32GB eMMC 5.1 Flash 1x microSD Card slot 1x M.2 2280 Key M socket (for NVMe SSD)

Connectivity: 2x Gbit Ethernet 4x Gbit PoE Ethernet 3x SMA Cellular 4G/LTE with GNSS 5G module w/ GNSS (optional) 2x SMA for Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth GNSS w/ RTK support (optional) IMU PPS input (optional)

Display: 1x HDMI 2.0

Other I/O: 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 2.0 (service access) 2x CAN 2.0A/B (active/passive) CAN FD supported, isolated Digital I/Os Serial RS232 1x I2C bus

OS: NVIDIA JetPack 4.6 – Linux for Tegra (L4T)

Power: 9-45V DC input w/ Power Ignition Controller

Operating temperature: –40 °C to +70 °C

Dimensions: w250 x h75 x d170 mm



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the RPC RSL A3. Refer to Syslogic’s website for more information including board customization. The company also mentioned that they will release soon a RPC RSL A3 variation that supports eight PoE ports instead of four.