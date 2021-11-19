Jetson powered systems offer dual GbE and a 256GB SSD

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email



Seeed’s Xavier NX based “Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu” and 2.5-inch equipped “Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black” systems offer 2x GbE, 2x HDMI, 4x USB, and 256GB storage. There is also a metal-clad “Silver” variant of the earlier Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit.



Last month, Seeed launched a $799 Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit. The kit is almost identical to Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit but is based on Leetop’s A206 Jetson carrier board equipped with a Jetson Xavier NX module. Seeed has now launched two more Xavier NX-based systems: a Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu and a larger Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black, which is equipped with a 2.5-inch SATA bay.







Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu (left) and Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black

(click images to enlarge)







Jetson SUB Mini PC-Silver (left) and Jetson SUB Mini PC-Blue (formerly Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit)

(click images to enlarge)



There is also a new metal-clad version of the Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit called the Jetson SUB Mini PC-Silver. The original plastic version, which offers a Re_computer case, is now called the Jetson SUB Mini PC-Blue.The Jetson SUB Silver model sells for $799 with a Xavier NX module, aluminum case with heatsink, and a 128GB NVMe SSD (instead of the Blue’s M.2 SATA SSD). You also get WiFi/BT, dual antennas, and pre-installed Nvidia JetPack 4.6, which presumably comes with the usual Ubuntu 18.04 based L4T distribution. The Silver model is slightly larger than the Blue at 130 x 120 x 50mm but appears to be otherwise identical.



Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu

The Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu is sold in a $1,249 bundle equipped with the Xavier NX, aluminum case with heatsink, a 256GB M.2 M-key NVMe SSD, and pre-installed Ubuntu 18.04 with all required drivers. Unlike the Jetson SUB models, there is no pre-installed Nvidia JetPack. Options include an 8MP camera for $18.90 and an RPLIDAR A1M8-R6 360-degree laser scanner kit with 12M range that sells for $99.







Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Whereas the Jetson SUB mini-PCs are based on Leetop carrier boards, the 135 x 134 x 46mm Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu is built around a 128 x 105mm carrier labeled CENS, or as guessed by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the new Seeed systems, CESNS. The system’s built-in hexa-core Jetson Xavier NX with 384 Volta GPU and 21 TOPS AI processing ships with 8GB LPDDR4x and 16GB eMMC 5.1.

Unlike the single-GbE Jetson SUB Blue and Silver kits, but like the Jetson SUB Black, there are 2x GbE ports. However, the Jetson EX1 lacks the built-in WiFi/BT of all the SUB models. The 256GB NVMe SSD has twice the capacity of the default Jetson SUB Silver and Blue SSDs.







Carrier board detail views for the Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu

(click images to enlarge)



The Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu is listed with 2x HDMI ports, although the detail image and the carrier board specs show only one. There is no mention of the 4x MIPI-CSI links shown on the carrier, which appear to be dual 2-lane CSI interfaces.

Unlike the Jetson SUB models, which each provide 4x USB 3.0 ports, there are single USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. Like the SUB Blue and Silver models, there is also a micro-USB OTG port. The system has a 12V DC jack, a 5V adapter, a reset/recovery button, and an LED. The system supplies an RTC but you need to bring your own battery.

The carrier board specs list a microSD slot, a fan interface, and a power button. There is also a listing for a multifunction, 16-pin port with UART and I2C, although the detail view instead shows dual 20-pin multifunction ports. The carrier board operating range is -45 to 85°C.



Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black

Whereas the Jetson SUB Mini PC-Blue and metal-enclosed Jetson SUB Mini PC-Silver use the Leetop A206 carrier, the Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black is built around the Leetop A205 model. Although the A205 supports 5x SATA ports for SSDs, the Jetson SUB Black taps only one of the SATA ports to enable a 2.5-inch SATA SSD drive.







Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black (left) and its Leetop A205 carrier board

(click images to enlarge)



The Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black is available for $99 with pre-installed Xavier NX with 8GB RAM and 16GB eMMC, as well as pre-installed JetPack 4.6. The price also includes an aluminum case with heatsink, 256GB SATA SSD, USB-based WiFi/BT, antennas, and the Jetson SUB Black’s signature feature, an OLED that displays LAN, RAM, and storage status.

The 205 x 130 x 65mm system is larger than the other two Jetson SUB models and offers 2x GbE ports instead of one. In addition to the 4x USB 3.0 ports, there is a USB Type-C in place of the micro-USB. You also get 2x HDMI ports, an audio jack, a microSD slot, a 19VDC input, and reset and recovery buttons. An RTC is available, but you need to bring your own battery

The system’s 170 x 100mm A205 carrier offers 4-lane and 2-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces, an M.2 E-key slot, a 13-19VDC input, a 25 to 80°C range, and various I/O headers. Leetop sells its own Leetop-Flame-NX system based on the A205. (For more details, see our earlier A205 report.)



Further information

The Jetson EX1 Mini PC-Ubuntu is available for $1,249; the Jetson SUB Mini PC-Black sells for $999; and the Jetson SUB Mini PC-Silver sells for $799, all with shipments starting Dec. 10. More information may be found on Seeed’s Jetson EX1, Jetson SUB Black, and Jetson SUB Silver shopping pages.

