Asus unveils Tinker Board 3N based on Rockchip RK3566 SoC

Aug 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 228 views

The Tinker Board 3N is a Single Board Computer based on the 64-bit Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip. The device includes dual LAN ports, CAN support and it targets applications such as IoT gateways, digital signage, digital kiosks and other commercial uses.

This is another SBC featuring the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. Other recent boards powered by the same SoC are the URVE Board, the Boardcon RK3566 and the Orange Pi 3B covered last week.  

  • RK3566 — 64-bit, Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G52 GPU



RK3566 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Tinker Board 3N can be configured with memory options of 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB, and from 32GB or 64GB eMMC. It also includes a MicroSD card slot located on the bottom side of the SBC.

The M.2 E key 2230 slot supports Wi-Fi 5/6 & BT modules (PCIe 2.0 x1, USB 2.0), while the M.2 B key 3042/3052 slot, with a nano-SIM slot, allows users to add 4G/5G or SSD modules (PCIe 3.0 x1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SIM).

           
Tinker Board 3N peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

There is a 12-pin GPIO header with support for 1x I2C, 2x UART, 1x SPI (2 select), 1x SPDIF, 4x PWM and 2x ADC (8-bit). 

Asus also indicates that they will provide support for Debian 11, Android 12 and Yocto. Moreover, the company mentions that this specific board “supports firmware over-the-air (FOTA) roll-out, enabling embedded systems developed using the board to be updated remotely with the latest Android firmware, operating system and drivers”.

  
Tinker Board 3N SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Tinker Board 3N include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB Dual-CH LPDDR4/LPDDR4X
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot 
    • SPI Flash 16MB
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RJ45 ports
    • 1x SIM Slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI w/ CEC hardware ready
    • 1x LVDS (Dual-link)
    • 1x eDP
  • Audio:
    • 1x 3.5 Phone Jack (w/ Mic)
    • 1x Speaker Stereo Pin Header (4Ω/3W each)
    • 1x HDMI audio
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E key 2230​
    • 1x M.2 B key 3042/3052​ w/ nano-SIM slot​
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C OTG port
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports
    • 2x USB 2.0 Pin header
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • CAN Bus 2.0B FD (via 1-pin header)
    • COM 232 w/ flow control (via 2-pin header)
    • COM 232/422/485 (via 1-pin header)
    • 12-pin GPIO expansion header
  • Other Features:
    • 1x IR Receiver header
    • 1x 2-pin Recovery header
    • 1x 4-pin Power-on & Reset header
    • 1x 3-pin Debug UART header
    • 1x 4-pin DC Fan header
    • 1x 2-pin RTC Battery header
  • Power:
    • 1x DC Barrel power input jack
    • 1x 4-Pin Power in header (for PoE module)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40℃ to 85℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 100mm

Further information

Tom’s Hardware indicates that Asus hasn’t disclosed the price or availability of this board. For more information, refer to the Tinker Board 3N product page here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

One response to “Asus unveils Tinker Board 3N based on Rockchip RK3566 SoC”

  1. Ray Knight says:
    Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:02 am

    Unless Asus steps up their board support it is best to stay away! The Tinker Edge R and Tinker Edge T have abysmal software support.

Please comment here...