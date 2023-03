Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Rock 3 Model C is another single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3566 with 0.8 TOPs NPU. Radxa’s new SBC supports up to 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC and it can be powered with PoE HATs.

The Rockchip RK3566 System-on-Chip was recently seen on the URVE Board Pi SBC launched last month.

