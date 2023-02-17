All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Rockchip based SBC features PoE connector and M.2 SATA support

Feb 16, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 565 views

The URVE Board Pi is a Single Board Computer based on the 4-core Rockchip RK3566. This SBC comes with 2GB RAM, 8GB of eMMC, dual displays support, dual band Wi-Fi, BT 4.2, 1x GbE LAN, 1x M.2 slot for SSD and many other peripherals.

The URVE Board Pi seems to be manufactured by the Polish company EVEO. The SBC implements the Rockchip RK3566 SoC seen in other products (i.e. PineTab2, Radxa E25, etc.).

  • RK3566 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); Arm Mali-G52 EE GPU; 0.8 TOPS NPU


The device is only offered in a single configuration of 2GB LPDDR4 and 8GB eMMC flash. However, its user manual mentions that it supports up to 128GB eMMC. The MicroSD card is located on the back of the board while the M.2 SATA connector is found near the eMMC chip.

       
URVE Board Pi
(click images to enlarge)

The URVE PI Board mirrors the design of the Raspberry Pi board including the location of the stacked USB ports and the Gigabit Ethernet port (RealTek RTL8211F-CG). The 40-pin expansion header supports up to 4x UART, 2x SPI, 1x ADC, 10x PWM, GPIOs and 3x I2C. The device also includes 1x differential Mic as shown below. There is also a 15-pin FPC connector intended for cameras.


URVE Board Pi pinout
(click image to enlarge)

Documentation, schematics and flashing tools can be found on the URVE Board Pi Board product page from the urverboard website. The User manual shows the SBC powered via a Micro USB port, but it seems that the URVE Pi Board ships with a USB Type-C instead. 

   
URVE Board Pi peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications of the URVE Board Pi Board:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB LPDDR4
    • Up to 8GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
    • 1x MIPI DSI/LVDS
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
    • ES8388 Audio codec
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz/5.GHz  WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (1x WiFi antenna)
    • 1x RJ45 port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe/M.2 SSD
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x Mic
    • 40-pin Expansion header 
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x PoE connector
    • 1x Battery backed RTC
    • 1x Recovery button
    • 2x LEDs
  • Software:
    • Debian 11
    • Android 11
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 70°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 56mm
    • 50g

 Further information

The URVE Board Pi is available for $90.00 on TME.com and for 94,95 € on the BricoGeek online store (BricoGeek store doesn’t include a power supply). For additional information refer to the urveboard website

One response to “Rockchip based SBC features PoE connector and M.2 SATA support”

  1. Ipass says:
    Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:08 am

    I’m afraid RK3566, Rk3568, rk3588 require a blob called ddr.bin to init RAM. I’m not going to buy anything with those SOCs until there’s free software to replace it.

Please comment here...