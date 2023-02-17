Rockchip based SBC features PoE connector and M.2 SATA support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The URVE Board Pi is a Single Board Computer based on the 4-core Rockchip RK3566. This SBC comes with 2GB RAM, 8GB of eMMC, dual displays support, dual band Wi-Fi, BT 4.2, 1x GbE LAN, 1x M.2 slot for SSD and many other peripherals.

The URVE Board Pi seems to be manufactured by the Polish company EVEO. The SBC implements the Rockchip RK3566 SoC seen in other products (i.e. PineTab2, Radxa E25, etc.).

