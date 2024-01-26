All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Arducam Launches PiNSIGHT The Next-Gen 12MP AI Vision Solution for Raspberry Pi

Jan 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 39 views

Arducam introduces the PiNSIGHT, a 12MP Vision AI Mate specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 5, priced at $69.99. This camera solution is set to enhance the vision capabilities for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and professionals alike, with an estimated delivery by the end of March.

The device boasts a 4K camera module, providing crisp and clear imaging at 4K/30FPS and 1080P/60FPS. This high-performance module, coupled with the Arducam 12MP camera, balances power consumption and processing power, making PiNSIGHT an energy-efficient solution for intelligent vision tasks.

Arducam PiNSIGHT exploded view
(click image to enlarge)

The camera’s specifications are impressive, featuring a 12.3 Megapixels still resolution and video modes that include 4056×3040@30fps, 3840×2160@30fps, and 1920×1080@60fps. The sensor’s resolution is 4056 x 3040 pixels, with an image area of 6.287mm x 4.712 mm. It includes an auto-focus lens with an 81° field of view and less than 1% distortion.

Its compatibility extends to the Raspberry Pi 4B/3B+, broadening its usability across various Raspberry Pi models. The core of PiNSIGHT’s functionality is its collaboration with the OAK-SoM, featuring hardware-based encoding capabilities (H.264, H.265, MJPEG), ensuring efficient and rapid video processing.

Arducam PiNSIGHT demo applications
(click image to enlarge)

Arducam highlight’s the PiNSIGHT’s ease of assembly, compact design, and cost-effectiveness, making it an accessible AI camera solution for a wide range of users. Its integration with OpenVINO further enables the deployment of advanced AI capabilities in diverse ecosystems.

The PiNSIGHT package includes the AI Mate and a 15cm USB3.0 Type-C Cable. The device’s overall size is 88.5×58×10 mm, and it operates efficiently between -20°C and 50°C, requiring a power supply of 5V@1A.

 
Arducam PiNSIGHT
(click images to enlarge)

PiNSIGHT is tailored for a variety of applications, including face recognition, fatigue detection, object recognition, anomaly detection, and pose estimation. These features make it an ideal tool for projects ranging from security systems to advanced research.

For further documentation, refer to the ArduCam Wiki pages in addition to the following GitHub repository.

Further information

The Arducam PiNSIGHT is regularly priced at $99.99, but is currently available for a limited-time presale offer of $69.99.

