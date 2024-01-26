Arducam Launches PiNSIGHT The Next-Gen 12MP AI Vision Solution for Raspberry Pi

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Arducam introduces the PiNSIGHT, a 12MP Vision AI Mate specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi 5, priced at $69.99. This camera solution is set to enhance the vision capabilities for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and professionals alike, with an estimated delivery by the end of March.

The device boasts a 4K camera module, providing crisp and clear imaging at 4K/30FPS and 1080P/60FPS. This high-performance module, coupled with the Arducam 12MP camera, balances power consumption and processing power, making PiNSIGHT an energy-efficient solution for intelligent vision tasks.