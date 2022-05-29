Avnet introduces RZBoard V2L which packs Renesas RZ/V2L SoC and comes in Raspberry Pi 4 form-factor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The RZBoard V2L from Avnet, is a Single Board Computer (SBC) that shares a similar design to the Raspberry Pi 4 model B. One of the main differences between these SBCs is that the RZBoard V2L is powered by the powerful RZ/V2L System on Chip (SoC) from Renesas Electronics. Avnet also has these SBCs in stock and they are available for $147.



The RZ/V2L processor combines a dual core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU (up to 1.2GHz), an ARM Cortex-M33, a Mali GT31 3D-GPU and an AI accelerator (DRP-AI). In addition, there is a H.264 video (1920/1080) encode/decode function implemented in silicon.

RZBoard V2L front

(click image to enlarge)

Some features similar to the RPI include a GbE port, 801.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 support, MIPI DSI, HDMI and CSI camera connectors. Other features include a 40-pin header compatible with RPI, a CAN FD interface, an SD card slot, and Power Module IC (RAA215300 PMIC) also from Renesas.

RZBoard V2L back (click image to enlarge)

Avnet believes the RZBoard V2L could be an ideal solution for robotics, machine learning and other applications that require accelerated computer vision. To accelerate product development, Avnet will supply a CIP Kernel based Linux BSP and reference designs that illustrate optimized vision AI projects that employ Renesas’ DRP-AI core. For more info related to DRP-AI, refer to this article from Renesas. Avnet also stated they will maintain their software resources for 10+ years.

RZBoard V2L block diagram (click image to enlarge)

Relevant specifications listed for the RZBoard V2L from Avnet include:

Processor System: Renesas RZ/V2L Arm Cortex A55 cores (1.2 GHz) 1x Arm Cortex M33 real-time core (200 MHz) 1x Arm MALI G31 3D-GPU (500MHz) DRP-AI Accelerator DRP Simple ISP (full HD)

Memory/Storage: 2GB DDR4 (16-bit with ECC) 32GB eMMC memory Micro SD slot 16MB QSPI NOR Flash

Connectivity: 1x Gigabit Ethernet port 801.11ac Wi-Fi and BT5 U.FL Connected External Antenna

Display/Graphics: MIPI DSI and HDMI Display (selectable) MIPI-CSI Camera Interface H.264 Hardware Video Enc/Dec (full HD)

USB: 2x USB 2.0 Host 1x OTG USB 2.0

I/O Interface: CAN FD Interface and Transceiver 40-pin RPi-HAT expansion header 16-pin MikroE Click Shuttle header 8-pin WTB Header (ADC in, CAN-FD) 8-pin WTB Header (UART, USB, CAN-FD)

Debugger: 10-pin JTAG/SWD debugger header

Other Features: 1x User RGB LED 2x Button Switches Audio Codec Stereo Jack w/ Mic Input

Power: 5V DC (USB Type-C) Renesas RAA215300 PMIC

Operating temperature: 0 to 70°C

Dimensions: 85 x 56 mm form factor



Further information

The RZBoard V2L is available for $147 on Avnet’s website. Avnet also includes other accessories that are compatible with their SBC i.e. a 7-inch capacitive touch display, a MIPI CSI camera and a 5V/3A USB Type-C power supply.