Arduino introduces GIGA R1 WIFI board at $72.82

Arduino introduces GIGA R1 WIFI board at $72.82Mar 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 77 views
The Arduino blog has recently featured the new GIGA R1 Wi-Fi equipped with up to 76x Digital I/Os, 2x DAC pins, camera support, a MIPI interface and other peripherals. This new Arduino board features an ARM Cortex-M7 and a Cortex-M4 as coprocessor for real time applications.
According to the Hardware page, the GIGA R1 Wi-Fi is equipped with the STM32H747XI which has two ARM cores that can be programmed separately, so it can run Arduino code and MicroPython at the same time.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- STM32H747XI — 32-bit ARM Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz) w/ double precision FPU; 1027 DMIPS and DSP + 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 (up to 240MHz) with FPU, Adaptive real-time accelerator and DSP instructions; 2MB Flash, 1MB RAM