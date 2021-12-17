Qualcomm QCS8250 module and kit can handle seven 4K120 cam inputs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Smart Wireless unveiled an “Inforce 68A1 SoM” that runs Android 10 on a Qualcomm QCS8250 with 8GB LPDDR5, 64GB UFS, and 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E) that supports dual 4K120 displays and up to 7x 4K120 camera inputs. An “ACC1C20” dev kit is also available.



In July, we reported on Thundercomm’s TurboX C865 SOM and dev kit, as well as eInfochips’ EIC-QCS8250-210 Mini-ITX board, both of which run Android on Qualcomm’s octa-core QCS8250. The octa-core SoC is an embedded oriented variant of the Snapdragon 865. Now, Smart Wireless has launched an Inforce 68A1 SoM and ACC1C20 reference board based on the QCS8250.







Inforce 68A1 SoM (left) and ACC1C20 reference board

(click images to enlarge)



Like the Snapdragon 865, the Qualcomm QCS8250 provides 8x Kryo 585 cores (4x at 2.85GHz and 4x at 1.8GHz). Other QCS8250 features include an Adreno 650 GPU and a Spectra 480 ISP that supports up to 7x concurrent cameras at up to 4K. There is also a Hexagon DSP with quad Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX) V66Q at 1.5GHz, as well as Qualcomm’s AI Engine based on a dedicated NPU 230 for up to 15 TOPS AI performance.







Qualcomm QCS8250 (left) and Inforce 68A1 SoM block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The Inforce 68A1 SoM, which we saw on CNXSoft, is designed for compute-intensive network edge IoT camera applications, including smart camera systems, high-performance conferencing/collaboration devices, connected healthcare, and intelligent retail devices.

The 53 x 35 x 7.5mm module supports multiple 8K or 4K cameras with complex AI inferencing. The module supports dual 4K120 displays and can simultaneously stream up to 7x 4K120 camera inputs. A Qualcomm WCD9385 HiFi Audio codec supports Dolby AC-3, WMA 9/Pro and more.







Inforce 68A1 SoM

(click image to enlarge)



The Inforce 68A1 SoM ships with an Android 10 BSP and is loaded with 8GB LPDDR5 (in a PoP package) plus 64GB UFS storage. The 4.3V module integrates a PMIC and a Qualcomm QCA6391 module with 802.11ax DBS Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5. Wi-Fi 6E adds a third 6GHz band for up to 3.6Gbps bandwidth. (For more on Wi-Fi 6E and the QCS8250, see our earlier TurboX C865 SOM report .)

The Inforce 68A1 SoM provides I/O including SD v3.0, PCIe, DP, MIPI-DSI, 6x MIPI-CSI, and 2x USB 3.1. Audio interfaces include EarOut, AuxOut, and 5x mic inputs. You also get GPIOs, UARTs, I2Cs, I3C, SPI (Master only), and a battery interface.







ACC1C20 reference design showing B2B links (left) and ACC1C20 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)





4K camera

Smart Wireless has created an ACC1C20 reference design specifically designed for the QCS8250. The dev kit is equipped with a microSD slot, a USB 3.1 host port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C Alternate Mode port with DisplayPort output at up to [email protected]

The ACC1C20 carrier supplies 5x 4-lane and 1x 2-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces for UHD HEVC capture and a single-lane PCIe Gen3 interface. There is a 3.8V/6A input jack and a 0 to 50⁰C operating range. A 4K camera is optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Inforce 68A1 SoM and ACC1C20 reference design. More information may be found in Smart Wireless’ announcement and product page.

