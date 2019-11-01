Intel rounds out its Comet Lake line with new Pentium and Celeron parts

Intel unveiled dual-core Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron 5205U processors — two low-end additions to its 10th Gen, 14nm, Comet Lake-U series, which includes four Core models led by a hexa-core i7-10710U.



Intel “quietly announced” two more Comet Lake-U processors, according to an AnandTech report. There’s a dual-core, quad-thread Pentium Gold 6405U clocked at 2.4GHz and a dual-core, dual-thread Celeron 5205U at 1.9GHz.

Both are limited to 2MB cache and lack turbo modes but are available for much lower prices than the other Comet Lake parts. The Pentium sells for a recommended $161 and the Celeron for $107 in 1K volume.







Intel’s refreshed Comet Lake lineup

Earlier this year, Intel added Comet Lake to its roadmap as a follow-on to the up to quad-core, 8-threaded 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U chips. We missed the late August roll-out of the first four Comet Lake Core processors, which includes the first hexa-core U-series model: the 6-core, 12-threaded Core i7-10710U clocked at 1.1GHz or up to 4.7GHz in 1C Turbo mode.

Other Comet Lake chips include the quad-core, 8-thread Core i7-10510U and i5-10210U models clocked at 1.8GHz/4.9GHz and 1.6GHz/4.2GHz, respectively. There’s also a dual-core, quad-thread Core i3-10110U clocked at 2.1GHz/4.1GHz.

Like other U-series chips, the Comet Lake models have 15W TDPs. The Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron 5205U are likely flawed salvage rejects from the Core i3-10110U line, says AnandTech.



Higher powered H-series Comet Lake models, including a 10-core model, will follow later, and a super low—power Y-series is due in early 2020. There’s also a Rocket Lake design scheduled for Q3 2020 that combines a 14nm CPU with 10nm graphics. Some subsequent Rocket Lake models will use 14nm for both CPU and GPU.

The Comet Lake nomenclature is confusing in that it’s listed as a 10th Gen processor, which is a label that is also applied to the 10nm Ice Lake Core processors, following the 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh. The name might also be confused with the 10nm Cannon Lake, which was sort of a one-off product line consisting of a dual-core, 15W TDP Core i3-8121U. This week, Tom’s Hardware reported that Intel is discontinuing its Cannon Lake based Crimson Canyon NUCs. That probably means the end of Cannon Lake, too, now that Intel has 10nm Ice Lake processors.

Earlier this week, Intel unveiled its 10nm, Intel Atom class Tremont core and Lakefield SoC with claims for up to 50 percent faster graphics than Gemini Lake and a tenth of the standby power.



Intel's Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron 5205U are available for $161 and $107, respectively, in 1K volume.


