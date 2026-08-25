Fanless Edge box runs Linux on Rockchip RV1126B with 3-TOPS NPU

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The Forlinx FCU3101 is a fanless edge AI computing system based on Rockchip’s RV1126B/RV1126BJ processor, providing local AI inference, Ethernet, serial, and digital I/O connectivity for industrial vision, security monitoring, and data acquisition applications.

The FCU3101 is built around the Rockchip RV1126B/RV1126BJ, which integrates four Arm Cortex-A53 processor cores operating at up to 1.6GHz together with an NPU rated at 3 TOPS. Forlinx lists applications such as production-line defect detection, campus security monitoring, image recognition, device communication, and data acquisition among the intended use cases.

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Memory and storage vary by configuration. The industrial-grade model includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, while the extended commercial-grade version provides 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD card slot is also available for removable storage, with support listed for capacities up to 128GB.



FCU3101 top view

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Network connectivity consists of two Ethernet ports, including one Gigabit Ethernet interface and one 10/100Mbps interface. The system also supports Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2, while an optional 4G Cat 1 module can use the integrated Nano SIM slot for cellular connectivity.

Industrial interfaces include two RS-485 and two RS-232 ports operating at up to 115200bps. The RS-485 interfaces do not include a 120-ohm termination resistor by default, although termination can be enabled through internal DIP switches.



FCU3101 rear view

(click images to enlarge)

The FCU3101 also provides two dry-contact digital inputs and two normally open relay outputs rated for loads up to 5A at 30VDC. According to Forlinx, these interfaces are intended to support integration with equipment such as PLCs, sensors, and other industrial devices.

Other external interfaces include one USB 3.0 Host port, one USB 2.0 Host port, HDMI output supporting resolutions up to 1920 × 1080, a 3.5mm analog audio output, and a USB Type-C debug interface.



FCU3101 dimensions

(click images to enlarge)

Additional hardware features include a programmable front light strip, reset and boot controls, a buzzer, RTC, and hardware watchdog. Forlinx notes that the reset button can be configured for one-key restoration of network parameters, while the front light strip supports custom programming.

Power is supplied through a nominal 24V DC input, with support for a wider 9V to 36V input range. The power circuitry includes reverse-polarity and overcurrent protection.



FCU3101 rear view

(click images to enlarge)

On the software side, the FCU3101 runs Linux 6.1. Forlinx lists Qt 5.15.11, SSH, FTP, Nginx, MQTT, TCP/IP, UDP, NTP, iptables, DHCP, SQLite3, and Modbus RTU among the supported software and services. Additionally, the company states that OS images, demos, and source code will be provided to support product development.

Specifications listed for the FCU3101:

Processor: Rockchip RV1126B / RV1126BJ 4× Arm Cortex-A53 up to 1.6GHz 3 TOPS NPU

Memory: 2GB / 4GB RAM

Storage: 16GB / 64GB onboard storage 1x microSD slot

Networking: 1× Gigabit Ethernet 1× 10/100Mbps Ethernet Wi-Fi 4/Bluetooth 4.2 Nano SIM slot Optional 4G Cat 1

Display: 1× HDMI up to 1920 × 1080

Audio: 1× 3.5mm analog audio output

Industrial I/O: 2× RS-485 2× RS-232 2× dry-contact digital inputs 2× normally open relay outputs, 5A at 30VDC

USB: 1× USB 3.0 Host 1× USB 2.0 Host 1× USB Type-C debug port

Other: RTC Hardware watchdog Buzzer Reset and boot controls Programmable light strip

Power: 24V DC nominal 9V to 36V DC input range

Operating temperature: Industrial: -40°C to +85°C Extended commercial: -20°C to +85°C

Mechanical: 202 × 123 × 42mm 0.8kg



Further Information