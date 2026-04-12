PocketTerm35-Pi5 Handheld Linux Terminal with Raspberry Pi 5 and 3.5″ Display

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Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

Internally, the system includes a Raspberry Pi 5 (1GB variant in this configuration), along with a pre-installed 64GB microSD card. An onboard RP2040 microcontroller manages auxiliary functions such as keyboard input, brightness, and volume control.

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The unit features a 3.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 640 × 480, using optical bonding and a 5-point capacitive touchscreen. The display is paired with a 67-key QWERTY silicone keyboard, along with additional navigation and function keys.



PocketTerm35 dimensions

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On the right side of the enclosure, the device exposes key Raspberry Pi I/O, including a Gigabit Ethernet port, USB 3.0 ports, and USB 2.0 connectivity.



PocketTerm35 rear view

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The front panel includes a USB-C port used for power and charging, along with a 3.5mm audio jack and power button.

Status LEDs are positioned above the display, while the rear section integrates a speaker grille and dedicated boot and reset buttons.



PocketTerm35 internal view

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The device supports a lithium battery via a 2-pin PH2.0 connector, with support for up to a 5000mAh pack. A UPS-style power management system allows operation while charging.



PocketTerm35 keyboard

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Audio is provided through an integrated 2W speaker, with additional output via the 3.5mm jack. An exposed I2C header is available for expansion.

The enclosure combines a CNC-machined aluminum front panel with a plastic rear housing, measures 93.5 × 168.5 × 37 mm, and includes ventilation for cooling.



PocketTerm35 other features

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Waveshare includes a link to its wiki pages, but the page is unavailable at the time of writing.

Further Information

The PocketTerm35-Pi5 is priced at $148.99 for the configuration that includes a Raspberry Pi 5, 64GB system card, and battery. A Raspberry Pi 4B-compatible variant is offered as well, priced at $179.99.