MSI PRO DP10 A14MG Features 14th-Gen Intel CPUs in a Compact Chassis

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MSI has added the PRO DP10 A14MG to its Business & Productivity PC lineup. The system is built around a slim, vertical chassis intended for office environments where desk space, manageability, and connectivity are priorities. While physically compact, the platform targets everyday professional workloads rather than entry-level use.

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

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MSI notes that these CPUs are paired with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, positioning the system for general productivity, multitasking, and multi-display office setups rather than discrete-GPU workloads.

Core i7-14700 — 20C/28T (up to 5.40 GHz); 33 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.60 GHz), 65 W TDP

— 20C/28T (up to 5.40 GHz); 33 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 (up to 1.60 GHz), 65 W TDP Core i5-14400 — 10C/16T (up to 4.70 GHz); 20 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.55 GHz), 65 W TDP

— 10C/16T (up to 4.70 GHz); 20 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.55 GHz), 65 W TDP Core i3-14100 — 4C/8T (up to 4.70 GHz); 12 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.50 GHz), 60 W TDP

— 4C/8T (up to 4.70 GHz); 12 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics 730 (up to 1.50 GHz), 60 W TDP Pentium Gold G7400 — 2C/4T (up to 3.70 GHz); 6 MB cache, Intel UHD Graphics 710 (up to 1.35 GHz), 46 W TDP



PRO DP10 A14MG Internal View

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Memory is provided through two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, supporting dual-channel operation and capacities of up to 64 GB. Storage is handled by a single M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 slot, which is factory-installed.

The internal layout is designed to allow straightforward access for memory and storage upgrades during the system’s service life.



PRO DP10 A14MG Peripherals

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Despite its small footprint, the PRO DP10 A14MG offers a broad set of I/O options. Front ports include USB-C and USB-A connections operating at up to 10 Gbps, along with additional USB ports and a combined microphone and headphone jack.

The rear panel adds multiple USB 2.0 ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs with 4K support at 60 Hz, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, and a Kensington lock slot.

A configurable rear port allows factory selection of different I/O combinations, such as HDMI plus LAN, DisplayPort plus COM, or VGA plus LAN, enabling compatibility with both modern displays and legacy equipment.

Wireless connectivity depends on configuration and can include Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6E, or Wi-Fi 7, with Bluetooth support up to version 5.4.



PRO DP10 A14MG

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The system ships with Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro, with MSI positioning the Pro edition for business use. MSI also includes software tools focused on power monitoring, offering features such as one-click power-saving modes, electricity cost estimation, and carbon footprint calculations.

From a security and management perspective, the platform supports dTPM 2.0, chassis intrusion detection, and optional dual 2.5 GbE LAN configurations.

Specifications listed for the MSI PRO DP10 A14MG include:

Memory:

2× DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, up to 64 GB (dual-channel)

Storage:

1× M.2 2280 slot (PCIe Gen3 x4, factory pre-installed)

Display:

1× HDMI output (supports 4K@60Hz as specified in HDMI 2.1, MSI Power Link supported) 1× DisplayPort 1.4b (supports 4K@60Hz) Support for up to three displays via configurable port (model dependent)

Connectivity:

1× Intel I226-V (2.5 GbE LAN) Configurable port: optional second Intel I226-V (2.5 GbE) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 / AzureWave AW-CB515NF (Wi-Fi 5) / Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 (optional, configuration dependent) Bluetooth 5.3 (AX211) / 5.0 (AW-CB515NF) / 5.4 (BE200)

I/O Interfaces:

Configurable port (default: HDMI + LAN; optional: HDMI + COM, DP + LAN, DP + COM, VGA + LAN, VGA + COM) 1× external power switch pin header 1× Kensington lock slot

USB:

1× USB 10Gb Type-C 1× USB 10Gb Type-A 2× USB 5Gb Type-A 5× USB 2.0 (1 front, 4 rear)

Audio:

1× mic-in / headphone-out combo jack 1× internal mono speaker (1W)

Power:

120W external power adapter

Security:

dTPM 2.0 Chassis intrusion detection

Mechanical:

34.48 × 178.82 × 179 mm (W × D × H) 1.22 kg VESA mount support Compact vertical mini PC design



Further Information

MSI has published the product page for the PRO DP10 A14MG series, but pricing and availability have not been announced.