Compact, six-port net appliance features dual bypass pairs

Lanner announced the release of a desktop networking appliance with up to 6x Gigabit Ethernet ports that measures a compact 231 x 200 x 44mm. Like 6x GbE NCR-1510 announced in June and last year’s 8x GbE NCA-1515 desktop appliances, the NCA-1513 runs on an Intel Atom C3000 “Denverton” SoC.







NCA-1513, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Unlike those models, the NCA-1513 offers up to and 2x Gen3 bypass pairs instead of one. LAN bypass ensures a continuing network connection during a power or system failure by pairing with the WAN console port. You can choose between 6x GbE with 2x bypass, 4x GbE with 2x bypass and 2x SFP, and 4x GbE without bypass. Four of the GbE ports are provided via an integrated MAC while the other two use Intel i210AT or i211AT controllers.

Like the similarly sized NCA-1515, the NCA-1513 is limited to a 0 to 40°C operating range rather than the NCR-1510’s extended range. The NCA-1513 lacks the earlier two models’ octa-core C3000 option. You can choose between a quad-core, 2.2GHz Atom C3558 or dual-core, 1.5GHz/2.2GHz C3338 and 1.6GHz/2.1GHz C3308 parts. No OS support is listed, but Linux support should be a given.

Like the earlier models, the NCA-1513 provides a host of security features, starting with support for the C3000’s Intel QuickAssist, which boosts network responsiveness and security by distributing processing power to more critical applications and by offloading computationally intensive compression and encryption/decryption tasks. The system also provides Intel AES-NI encryption, secure boot, support for TPM 2.0, and a Kensington lock for physical device security.







NCA-1513 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The NCA-1513 supports up to 16GB of single-channel DDR4 2133/1866MHz, including ECC, and ships with 8GB eMMC and an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay. There are also 2x USB 2.0 host ports and the WAN console port. Expansion is available via a mini-PCIe slot (PCIe/USB 2.0), and two M.2 slots: an M.2 2280/2242 (SATA 3.0) and an M.2 3042 (USB 3.0) with a paired nano-SIM slot supporting 3G or LTE.

The NCA-1513 is equipped with a 12DC jack with 40W adapter plus power and reset buttons, a watchdog, and an RTC. There’s also a passive CPU heatsink, a cooling fan, and 5% to 95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance.

Other desktop network appliances based on the Atom C3000 include Nexcom’s vDNA 1160, Advantech’s FWA-1012VC, Axiomtek’s NA362, and Aaeon’s FWS-7360 and FWS-2360.



Further information

The NCA-1513 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Lanner’s NCA-1513 announcement and product page.