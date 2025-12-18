Intel Alder Lake-N N100 powers modular x86 embedded platform with optional NFC interface

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Youyeetoo has unveiled the K1, a compact x86 embedded platform based on Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake-N N100 processor. The system pairs an 82 × 71 mm core board with an optional 134 × 92 mm carrier board, targeting edge computing, industrial HMI, digital signage, and network appliance applications running Windows or Linux.

The Youyeetoo K1 integrates a quad-core, quad-thread Intel N100 processor with boost frequencies up to 3.4 GHz and a 6 W thermal design power.

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N100 — 4C/4T, (up to 3.40 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 750 MHz), 6W TDP

The platform supports onboard LPDDR5 memory configurations ranging from 4 GB to 16 GB, along with eMMC storage options up to 256 GB. Additional storage can be added through M.2 NVMe or SATA SSDs, as well as a SATA 3.0 interface.



Youyeetoo K1 SoM

(click image to enlarge)

The modular design allows the core board to operate independently for tightly constrained installations or to be paired with a full-featured carrier board that significantly expands I/O capabilities.

When combined with the carrier board, the system provides dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 interfaces, SATA connectivity, and dual HDMI outputs supporting up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz. Wireless connectivity can be added through an M.2 Key E slot supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, with optional 4G LTE expansion also available.



Youyeetoo K1 Bottom View

(click image to enlarge)

Beyond HDMI output, the platform also supports embedded display and vision interfaces, including MIPI DSI and eDP for panel connections, as well as MIPI CSI for camera-based workloads. Youyeetoo notes compatibility with pre-validated displays such as a 7-inch MIPI touchscreen and an 11.6-inch eDP panel.

The platform exposes a wide range of peripheral interfaces, including multiple UARTs, GPIO, I²C, SPI, PWM, and analog inputs, making it suitable for robotics, control systems, and custom edge devices. Additional features include onboard RTC support, programmable LEDs, NFC capability, software-accessible fan control, and a hardware watchdog for system reliability.



Youyeetoo K1 Top View

(click image to enlarge)

Based on product images shown on Youyeetoo’s product page, the K1 also appears to be offered with more than one carrier board variant. One version shown includes interfaces such as NFC, MIPI CSI, and eDP, while another appears to omit these features and focuses on HDMI-based display output.

Operating system support includes Windows 10 and Windows 11, as well as Linux distributions such as Ubuntu and Debian. Youyeetoo also provides documentation, drivers, and usage guides through its online wiki, covering system installation and peripheral access.

Preliminary specifications listed for the Youyeetoo K1 include:

Memory:

Up to 16 GB onboard LPDDR5

Storage:

Onboard eMMC, up to 256 GB M.2 2280 slot supporting NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0) or M.2 SATA SSD SATA 3.0

Networking:

2× Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45)

Expansion:

M.2 2280 (M-Key) for NVMe or SATA SSD M.2 2230 (E-Key) for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or LTE modules NFC antenna connector

Display:

1× HDMI 2.0 output (4K @ 60 Hz) 1× Mini HDMI 2.0 output (4K @ 60 Hz) MIPI DSI eDP

Camera: MIPI CSI

Audio:

Speaker output w/ onboard amplifier (8 Ω, 2 W) HDMI audio output Analog microphone input Headset microphone input Line-in

I/O Interfaces:

27× GPIO (9-pin header) 2× UART TTL (convertible to RS-232 / RS-485 via modules) 1× I²C (4-pin header), 1× SPI (6-pin header) Programmable LEDs

USB:

USB-A: 2x USB3.0 \ 2x USB2.0 USB Headers: 2x USB2.0 \ 2x USB3.0 1× USB Type-C

Other Features: RTC w/ CR2032 battery support

Power:

12 V DC input (via barrel jack or 2-pin header) Auto power-on support configurable in BIOS

Operating Temperature:

−20 °C to +70 °C (fanless operation)

Mechanical: 71 x 82mm (SoM) 92 x 134mm (Carrier Board)



Further Information

Youyeetoo notes that the K1 is currently available for pre-order, with shipments expected to begin in January 2026. Pricing depends on configuration, with an 8 GB LPDDR5 and 128 GB eMMC variant listed at $200.08. Additional memory, storage, and kit options are also available, including standalone SoM and carrier board configurations.