ADLINK Unveils New SBC35 Series: 3.5” Single Board Computers Featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 & N97 Processors

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ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.

The SBC35 Series introduces two models: the high-performance SBC35-RPL and the energy-optimized SBC35-ALN. The SBC35-RPL is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, supporting up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and capable of handling four independent displays. The SBC35-ALN, equipped with the Intel N97 processor, supports up to 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and three independent displays.