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ADLINK Unveils New SBC35 Series: 3.5” Single Board Computers Featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 & N97 Processors

Aug 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 239 views

ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.

The SBC35 Series introduces two models: the high-performance SBC35-RPL and the energy-optimized SBC35-ALN. The SBC35-RPL is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, supporting up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and capable of handling four independent displays. The SBC35-ALN, equipped with the Intel N97 processor, supports up to 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and three independent displays.

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SBC35-RPL block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC35-RPL offers a diverse array of display and connectivity options, suitable for various industrial applications. It includes interfaces such as USB Type-C (supporting display and power delivery), eDP (optional co-lay LVDS), HDMI, and DisplayPort.

Networking capabilities are robust, featuring two GbE ports with Intel I219-V and I225-V controllers, supporting a range of speeds from 10Mbps to 2.5Gbps. It also boasts extensive I/O interfaces, including USB 3.2 Gen 2×1, USB 2.0, and multiple COM ports. Additional features include a SATA 6Gb/s port, Realtek ALC888S audio, and expansion slots for M.2 modules.

SBC35-RPL interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Conversely, the SBC35-ALN supports up to three displays and offers similar robust networking with two GbE ports powered by Intel i210IT controllers. Its I/O interfaces are comprehensive, featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 and USB 2.0 ports, as well as various options for COM ports.

SBC35-ALN block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC35-ALN also features various expansion slots such as M.2 2280 M Key and M.2 2230 E Key with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Additionally, it provides options for TPM 2.0 for enhanced security, multiple digital I/O options, and an SBC-FM board expansion for additional customization.

 
SBC35-ALN interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC35-RPL is compatible with Windows 10/11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 21H2 (64-bit) and Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 LTS, with support provided on a project basis. The SBC35-ALN supports Windows 10/11 (64-bit) and Ubuntu 22.04, also with project-based support.

ADLINK SBC35 Series
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

For more details, refer to the product announcement. Pricing details for the SBC35-RPL or the SBC35-ALN boards have not been disclosed by ADLINK.

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