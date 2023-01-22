reComputer J4102 powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB SoM

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The SeeedStudio’s blog recently featured the reComputer J4012 built around the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SoM with up to 100 TOPS AI performance. This embedded system comes in an aluminum case and is equipped with 1x Gigabit RJ45 port, 1x HDMI 2.1 ports, expansion slots and multiple I/Os interfaces.

The reComputer J4012 has a similar design as the other products from the reComputer Series, but it’s the only one that features the Jetson Orin NX 16GB with the following specs:

