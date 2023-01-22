All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

reComputer J4102 powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB SoM

Jan 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 95 views

The SeeedStudio’s blog recently featured the reComputer J4012 built around the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SoM with up to 100 TOPS AI performance. This embedded system comes in an aluminum case and is equipped with 1x Gigabit RJ45 port, 1x HDMI 2.1 ports, expansion slots and multiple I/Os interfaces.

The reComputer J4012 has a similar design as the other products from the reComputer Series, but it’s the only one that features the Jetson Orin NX 16GB with the following specs:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • AI Performance:
  • Ampere GPU:
    • 1024 NVIDIA CUDA cores, 32 Tensor cores, End-to-end lossless
    • compression, Tile Caching, OpenGL 4.6/OpenGL ES 3.2/Vulkan 1.1, CUDA 10
  • Deep Learning Accelerator:
    • ONX 16GB –  2x NVDLA (up to 614 MHz)
    • 20 TOPS each (Sparse INT8)
  • Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU:
    • Octa-core Arm Cortex A78AE Armv8.2 (64-bit) heterogeneous multi-processing (HMP) CPU architecture, 2x clusters (4x 256KB L2 +2MB L3) + 4MB LLC, 4MB L3 Cache

   
Jetson Orin NX series block diagram (left) and framework (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The reComputer provides a single display interface via HDMI 2.1 port and 2x MIPI CSI connectors (2-lane 15 pin) for camera support.

For expansion, the J4012 includes one M.2 Key M slot and one M.2 Key E slot. As shown below, there are additional peripherals such as a CAN bus, an RTC socket, a fan header and a 40-pin GPIO expansion header.

    
reComputer J4012 bottom (left) and top (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The product page specifies that the J4012 comes with pre-installed JetPack 5.1 on the included 128GB NVMe SSD. 

     
SeeedStudio reComputer J4012
(click images to enlarge)

As shown above, the product includes a 4-pin 5V cooling fan and a heatsink. Lastly, the reComputer J4012 only measures about 130 x 120 x 50mm and can be powered using a barrel jack (DC 12/5A) located next to the HDMI port.

For documentation and product development assistance, refer to the SeeedStudio’s guide pages which include support for AI and robotic platforms such as Edge Impulse, Robotflow, Cogniteam, etc.

Further information

The reComputer J4012 can be backordered for $899.00 on SeeedStudio’s website. The product announcement mentions that shipping might start around February or March 2023.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...