reComputer J4102 powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB SoM
Jan 21, 2023
The SeeedStudio’s blog recently featured the reComputer J4012 built around the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SoM with up to 100 TOPS AI performance. This embedded system comes in an aluminum case and is equipped with 1x Gigabit RJ45 port, 1x HDMI 2.1 ports, expansion slots and multiple I/Os interfaces.
The reComputer J4012 has a similar design as the other products from the reComputer Series, but it’s the only one that features the Jetson Orin NX 16GB with the following specs:
- AI Performance:
- Jetson Orin NX 16GB – Up to 100 (Sparse) INT8 TOPs and 50 (Dense) INT8 TOPs
- Ampere GPU:
- 1024 NVIDIA CUDA cores, 32 Tensor cores, End-to-end lossless
- compression, Tile Caching, OpenGL 4.6/OpenGL ES 3.2/Vulkan 1.1, CUDA 10
- Deep Learning Accelerator:
- ONX 16GB – 2x NVDLA (up to 614 MHz)
- 20 TOPS each (Sparse INT8)
- Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU:
- Octa-core Arm Cortex A78AE Armv8.2 (64-bit) heterogeneous multi-processing (HMP) CPU architecture, 2x clusters (4x 256KB L2 +2MB L3) + 4MB LLC, 4MB L3 Cache