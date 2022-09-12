Vision Box AI features NVIDIA’s 64GB AGX Orin GPU module

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

German-based Imago Technologies recently unveiled an ultra-high performance General-Purpose GPU vision system designed for intensive applications such as AI and Computer Vision. The fanless Vision Box AI offers access to 12 Arm CPU cores, 64GB of RAM and up to 275 TOPS.

The Vision Box AI integrates the latest Jetson AGX Orin 64GB model from NVIDIA which offers the following features:

