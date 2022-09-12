Vision Box AI features NVIDIA’s 64GB AGX Orin GPU module

Vision Box AI features NVIDIA’s 64GB AGX Orin GPU moduleSep 11, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 120 views
German-based Imago Technologies recently unveiled an ultra-high performance General-Purpose GPU vision system designed for intensive applications such as AI and Computer Vision. The fanless Vision Box AI offers access to 12 Arm CPU cores, 64GB of RAM and up to 275 TOPS.
The Vision Box AI integrates the latest Jetson AGX Orin 64GB model from NVIDIA which offers the following features:
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- CPU — 12-core Arm Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU (up to 2.2GHz), 3MB L2 + 6MB L3,
- GPU — Ampere architecture w/ 2048 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor Cores, 275 TOPS (INT8)
- DL Accelerator — 2x NVDLA v2.0 (up to 2.2GHz)
- Memory — 64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 (204.8 GB/s)