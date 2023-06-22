The IBASE EC3500 is a computing system for AI Applications

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Today, IBASE revealed an embedded platform powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN modules, designed for AI applications in smart retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries. The EC3500 is also equipped with 1x 10 GbE LAN, 1x HDMI 2.1 port and many other expansion ports.



The product announcement indicates that the IBASE EC3500 features an 8-core or 12-core NVIDIA Arm Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU. To support data-intensive tasks, the IBASE EC3500 comes equipped with a high-speed 32GB/64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 memory module.

