The IBASE EC3500 is a computing system for AI Applications

Jun 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 66 views

Today, IBASE revealed an embedded platform powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN modules, designed for AI applications in smart retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries. The EC3500 is also equipped with 1x 10 GbE LAN, 1x HDMI 2.1 port and many other expansion ports.

The product announcement indicates that the IBASE EC3500 features an 8-core or 12-core NVIDIA Arm Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU. To support data-intensive tasks, the IBASE EC3500 comes equipped with a high-speed 32GB/64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 memory module.

  • System Mainboard:
    • NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN 32GB/64GB SOM + Carrier Board
  • CPU:
    • 8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 2MB L2 + 4MB L3
    • 12-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU 3MB L2 + 6MB L3
  • AI Accelerator:
    • 1792-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 56 Tensor Cores
    • 2048-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 64 Tensor Cores


EC3500 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

IBASE’s EC3500 front panel features 1x HDMI port, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x 10GbE LAN and up to 4x USB ports for easy integration with external devices. On the other hand the expansion slots support additional functionalities such as cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.


EC3500 back
(click image to enlarge)

The EC3500 is housed in a SGCC chassis which can be mounted on a desktop or wall. Additionally, the device has an operating temperature range of -0 to 50 °C and it’s designed to handle vibrations up to 2.0 Grms and shocks of 30G/11ms during operation.


EC3500 front
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the EC3500 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 32/64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 (204.8 GB/s)
    • Up to 64GB eMMC 5.1
    • MicroSD card slot
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 (LTE/5G – USB3)
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230 (PCI-E/USB2)
    • 1x M.2 M-Key (NVMe) 2280
    • Display/Audio:
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 Type-A
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RJ-45 GbE port
    • 1x RJ-45 10GbE port
    • 1x Micro SIM holder
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-C (OTG only)
    • 1x USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Recovery button, 1x Reset button, 1x Power button
    • 2x Antenna holes
  • Power:
    • 9 to 36V DC (via 4-pin jack power connector)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to +50°C
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC & LVD
  • Mechanical:
    • 150 x 125 x 70mm

The EC3500 product page can be found here, but it doesn’t include pricing information. 

