SpacemiT Muse Pi: A RISC-V SBC Featuring the SpacemiT M1 SoC

The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.

In terms of design, the Muse Pi maintains a similar form factor to the Banana Pi BPI-F3 (SpacemiT K1 RISC-V), but it stands out with the SpacemiT M1 processor, which operates at 1.6GHz and supports the RISC-V 64GCVB and RVA22 standards.

The board is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X 4266 SDRAM and includes 32GB of eMMC storage, plus a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Muse Pi provides flexible connectivity options, including dual RJ45 interfaces for 1000M Ethernet. For wireless communications, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 with Low Energy mode and dual-band 2.4G/5GHz 802.11ax Wi-Fi.

For display outputs, the board supports HDMI 1.4, which delivers resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz. Additionally, it offers a variety of interfaces including USB-C, USB-A, and a GPIO header. It also supports Mini PCIe, M.2, UART Debug, and MIPI CSI, which enhance its flexibility for various peripheral integrations and expansions.