SpacemiT Muse Pi: A RISC-V SBC Featuring the SpacemiT M1 SoC

Jun 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 99 views

The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.

In terms of design, the Muse Pi maintains a similar form factor to the Banana Pi BPI-F3 (SpacemiT K1 RISC-V), but it stands out with the SpacemiT M1 processor, which operates at 1.6GHz and supports the RISC-V 64GCVB and RVA22 standards.

The board is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X 4266 SDRAM and includes 32GB of eMMC storage, plus a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Muse Pi provides flexible connectivity options, including dual RJ45 interfaces for 1000M Ethernet. For wireless communications, it supports Bluetooth 5.0 with Low Energy mode and dual-band 2.4G/5GHz 802.11ax Wi-Fi.

For display outputs, the board supports HDMI 1.4, which delivers resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz. Additionally, it offers a variety of interfaces including USB-C, USB-A, and a GPIO header. It also supports Mini PCIe, M.2, UART Debug, and MIPI CSI, which enhance its flexibility for various peripheral integrations and expansions.


SpacemiT Muse Pi
(click image to enlarge)

According the product page, the Muse Pi operates on a PD3.0 12V/3A power supply and features a compact form factor, weighing just 3.76 ounces. However, the product page does not include documentation.

Specifications listed for the SpacemiT Muse Pi include:

  •  Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4X
    • up to 32GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD Slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI1.4
    • MIPI DSI 4-lane
  • Camera:
    • 2x 4-lanes MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE RJ45 ports
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11ax Wi-Fi, BLE 5.0
  • Expansion:
    • Mini PCIe
  • I/O:
    • 1x GPIO header
  • Other Features:
    • UART debug port
    • JTAG
  • USB:
    • USB Type-C
    • USB Type-A
  • Power:
    • 12V/3A DC

Further Information

The SpacemiT Muse Pi with 8GB RAM is priced at $199.00 and available for purchase on the DeepComputing website. For more details, customers may refer to the SpacemiT website; however, note that it is not available in English.

