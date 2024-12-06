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Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103

Dec 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 701 views

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.

Similar to the Luckfox Pico Mini, this device features the RV1103 processor, combining a single-core ARM Cortex-A7 at 1.2GHz with a RISC-V microcontroller and integrating NEON and FPU for computational task handling.

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The board includes 64MB of DDR2 RAM and 128MB of SLC NAND flash storage, with support for storage expansion or booting via a MicroSD card.

Luckfox Pico WebBee peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The board is equipped with a 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port featuring an embedded PHY and MAC controller for network connectivity. A USB Type-A port provides power, program burning, and debugging functionality, while additional features include an ACT-LED power indicator and a hidden BOOT button for download mode.

Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103
(click image to enlarge)

Documentation is available on the Luckfox Wiki, detailing image burning for SD cards or SPI NAND Flash across Windows, Linux, and macOS. It also provides instructions for network setup, auto-start configuration, Ethernet connectivity, and logging in via ADB or SSH, along with guidance on managing files and executing Linux commands.

Further information

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is available for $13.99 on the Waveshare website.

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