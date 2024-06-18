MuseBook RISCV-V Laptop with SpacemiT SoC Starts Pre-orders at $299.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The MUSE Book is a laptop that features a RISC-V-based architecture, presumably powered by the SpacemiT K1, an 8-core AI CPU built on the RISC-V X60 architecture. The MUSE Book is available for pre-order in three configurations, which include up to 16GB of RAM and two SSD storage capacities.

The product details for the MUSE Book laptop are inconsistent, referencing both the SpacemiT K1 and M1 SoCs. Similarly, the SpacemiT website also mentions the M1 SoC. The M1 is a high-performance variant of the K1 according to the product page, which offers up to 2 TOPS in AI performance and processes at 50K DMIPS.

It supports 4K video across codecs such as H.265, H.264, VP9, and VP8, along with 3D graphics acceleration, compatible with OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.3. The K1 features an octa-core X60 RISC-V core compliant with RVA22.