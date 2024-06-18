All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
MuseBook RISCV-V Laptop with SpacemiT SoC Starts Pre-orders at $299.00

Jun 17, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 244 views

The MUSE Book is a laptop that features a RISC-V-based architecture, presumably powered by the SpacemiT K1, an 8-core AI CPU built on the RISC-V X60 architecture. The MUSE Book is available for pre-order in three configurations, which include up to 16GB of RAM and two SSD storage capacities.

The product details for the MUSE Book laptop are inconsistent, referencing both the SpacemiT K1 and M1 SoCs. Similarly, the SpacemiT website also mentions the M1 SoC. The M1 is a high-performance variant of the K1 according to the product page, which offers up to 2 TOPS in AI performance and processes at 50K DMIPS.

It supports 4K video across codecs such as H.265, H.264, VP9, and VP8, along with 3D graphics acceleration, compatible with OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.3. The K1 features an octa-core X60 RISC-V core compliant with RVA22.

MUSE Book RISC-V Laptop Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The specifications section of the product page indicates again that the main board of the MUSE Book incorporates the K1 SoC, which supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, eMMC storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 module (Fn-Link 6252C-PUB). The battery is a 36.48Wh/7.6V model supporting USB PD 3.1 fast charging, capable of providing over six hours of battery life under typical usage conditions.

The operating system installed is the Bianbu OS, which is based on Debian and optimized for the SpacemiT M1 octa-core RISC-V SoC according to the product page.

MUSE Book RISC-V Other Features
(click image to enlarge)

The MUSE Book features a 14.1-inch IPS display, which provides color accuracy with 100% sRGB coverage and is designed to reduce glare and enhance visual comfort. The device is lightweight, weighing only 1.3 kg, and has a slim profile at 17.8mm in thickness. It supports Type-C PD 3.1 for fast charging and comes equipped with a 1080P HD camera for video communications.

 
MUSE Book RISC-V Laptop
(click image to enlarge)

The device offers robust connectivity options including two USB Type-C interfaces, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a reset pinhole on the left side.

The right side of the laptop includes an 8-pin header supporting various functionalities such as I2C, UART, PWM, GPIO, and another USB Type-A port.

Further Information

The MUSE Book RISC-V Laptop is available in three configurations. The entry-level model with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage is priced at $299.00. A mid-range option, featuring 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, is available for $415.00.

The top-tier model, which includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, is priced at $549.00. All models are scheduled to begin shipping on July 15th according to Arace Tech.

