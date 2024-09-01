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Banana Pi Showcases BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero with Canaan K230D Chip Design

Sep 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 419 views

The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local AI inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems.

At the core of the BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is the Kendryte K230D chip from Canaan’s Kendryte AIoT series. This system-on-chip features a dual-core XuanTie C908 RISC-V CPU, with one core operating at 1.6GHz and another at 800MHz.

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The device also incorporates a third-generation Knowledge Process Unit, which supports various data types such as INT8 and INT16, allowing for AI computation across a range of neural networks.

This architecture is designed to accelerate computing tasks, including image and video processing, audio analysis, and general AI workloads according to the Wiki pages.


Kendryte K230D block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is equipped with several hardware features. It supports dual camera inputs through MIPI-CSI interfaces, with a maximum resolution capability of 4K. This makes it suitable for applications involving computer vision and AI-based image analysis.

The board’s KPU supports popular neural networks, including ResNet50, MobileNet_V2, and YOLOv5s, achieving high frame rates at INT8 precision.

Connectivity and expansion options on the BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero include a 40-pin GPIO header, which supports various communication protocols such as I2C, UART, I2S, SPI, PWM, ADC, and JTAG.


BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

Additional features include onboard 2.4G Wi-Fi, a USB 2.0 port with OTG support, a microphone, and a MicroSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 1TB. The board also includes 128MB of LPDDR4 RAM running at 2666Mbps and supports MIPI DSI displays up to 1080P.

This embedded device mirrors the form factor of the Raspberry Pi Zero, measuring 65mm by 30mm and 7mm in height, allowing for integration into space-constrained devices.


BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero
(click image to enlarge)

For software development, Banana Pi has provided a link to the CanMV GitHub repository, which contains resources for the K230 SDK.

Further information

Banana Pi has not provided a launch date or pricing details yet, but they have created a page on their forums to keep track of updates about the BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero.

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