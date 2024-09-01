Banana Pi Showcases BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero with Canaan K230D Chip Design

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The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local AI inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems.

At the core of the BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is the Kendryte K230D chip from Canaan’s Kendryte AIoT series. This system-on-chip features a dual-core XuanTie C908 RISC-V CPU, with one core operating at 1.6GHz and another at 800MHz.

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The device also incorporates a third-generation Knowledge Process Unit, which supports various data types such as INT8 and INT16, allowing for AI computation across a range of neural networks.

This architecture is designed to accelerate computing tasks, including image and video processing, audio analysis, and general AI workloads according to the Wiki pages.