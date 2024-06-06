Milk-V Meles RISC-V Single Board Computer with 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC – Available for $80.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Milk-V Meles, a credit card-sized single-board computer, leverages the power of the TH1520 System-on-Chip, a RISC-V based platform. It’s packed with features like Gigabit Ethernet, dual camera support, and dual display capabilities, making it suitable for hobbyists and makers.

The core of the Milk-V Meles is its TH1520 SoC, which includes a Quad Core RISC-V 64GCV C910 processor. This processor achieves speeds up to 1.85GHz and supports efficient multitasking and application management with options for 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, clocked at 4266 MT/s. Storage is managed through one eMMC slot and a MicroSD slot for expandable options.