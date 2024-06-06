All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Milk-V Meles RISC-V Single Board Computer with 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC – Available for $80.00

Jun 6, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 247 views

The Milk-V Meles, a credit card-sized single-board computer, leverages the power of the TH1520 System-on-Chip, a RISC-V based platform. It’s packed with features like Gigabit Ethernet, dual camera support, and dual display capabilities, making it suitable for hobbyists and makers.

The core of the Milk-V Meles is its TH1520 SoC, which includes a Quad Core RISC-V 64GCV C910 processor. This processor achieves speeds up to 1.85GHz and supports efficient multitasking and application management with options for 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, clocked at 4266 MT/s. Storage is managed through one eMMC slot and a MicroSD slot for expandable options.

TH1520 SoC Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device accommodates a HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K outputs at 60FPS and a MIPI DSI interface for touchscreens. It handles advanced video processing with support for H.265, H.264, and VP9 encoding and decoding up to 4K, along with JPEG codec capabilities for enhanced image processing.


Milk-V Meles Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the board includes four USB 3.0 HOST ports, one USB 2.0 Type-C, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and supports high-speed internet connections via Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, ideal for IoT projects and smart home applications.

Despite its broad capabilities, the Meles maintains a compact footprint, featuring GPIO headers and keys for reset, recovery, and boot mode adjustments.


Milk-V Meles SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Milk-V Meles include:

  •  Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X
    • 1x eMMC Slot
    • 1x MicroSD Slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI2.0, up to 4K@60FPS
    • 1x MIPI DSI 4-lanes, w/ touch screen support
  • Audio:
    • 1x HDMI2.0 w/ audio output
    • 1x I2S, support audio input & output
    • 1x 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 1x 4-lanes MIPI CSI input
    • 1x 2-lanes MIPI CSI input
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 Port
    • Wi-Fi 5 / BT5.2
  • I/O:
    • 40-pin GPIO header
      • 3x UART, 2xI2C, 1x SPI
      • 1x I2S, 1x ADC, 8x GPIOs, 1x C910 debug port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x key for reset
    • 1x key for recovery
    • 1x key for eMMC / SPI flash boot switch
    • 1x power LED, 1x user LED
    • 2-pin fan connector
  • USB:
    • 4x USB3.0 Host
    • 1X USB2.0 device (Type-C)
  • Power:
    • 5V/4A DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 56 mm

Further Information

The Milk-V Meles, featuring 8GB RAM and a 128GB eMMC module, is currently available at a promotional price of $80.00 on the Arace Tech store.

