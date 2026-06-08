RISC-V edge box packs dual GbE, CAN, and 4G/5G support

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Bit-Brick’s EPC1000 is an industrial edge computing system built around the SpacemiT K1 RISC-V processor. The platform is intended for applications including industrial IoT, smart transportation, agriculture monitoring, environmental sensing, and edge analytics.

The system is powered by an octa-core X60 RISC-V processor operating at up to 1.8 GHz and compliant with the RISC-V 64GCVB architecture and RVA22 standard. The processor integrates a 2 TOPS AI engine alongside an IMG BXE-2-32 GPU clocked at up to 819 MHz with support for OpenCL 3.0, OpenGL ES 3.2, and Vulkan 1.3. Video capabilities include 4K60 decoding and 4K30 encoding for H.265, H.264, VP8, and VP9 formats.

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SpacemiT K1 block diagram

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Memory options include 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM paired with 32GB or 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The EPC1000 also supports storage expansion through a MicroSD card slot and an M.2 2280 NVMe SSD interface.



EPC1000 dimensions

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Connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and MIPI DSI display outputs, and a USB Type-C debug interface. Cellular connectivity is supported through a SIM slot for 4G and 5G modules, while positioning capabilities are provided through GPS and BeiDou support.



EPC1000 I/O overview

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For industrial applications, the EPC1000 provides two isolated RS485 interfaces, two isolated RS232 ports, an isolated CAN bus interface, four isolated digital inputs, and four isolated digital outputs.



EPC1000 Edge Computing Box

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The EPC1000 supports both Bianbu Linux and OpenHarmony, operates from a 9V to 36V DC power input, and is specified for operating temperatures ranging from -20°C to +75°C. The aluminum enclosure measures 164 × 100 × 45 mm and provides five antenna connectors, four intended for 4G/5G connectivity and one for GPS/BeiDou reception.

Further Information

Bit-Brick has not provided pricing information for the EPC1000 at the time of writing. Additional details are available from the company’s product page.