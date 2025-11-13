Arduino Nesso N1 Debuts as a Compact RISC-V IoT Controller with Wi-Fi 6, Thread, and LoRa Connectivity

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Arduino has released the Nesso N1, a compact IoT controller developed with M5Stack and built around the ESP32-C6. The device integrates a touch display, onboard sensors, and multiple wireless protocols inside a small enclosure aimed at rapid prototyping and portable embedded applications.

The system is built around Espressif’s ESP32-C6 microcontroller, a single-core 32-bit RISC-V processor running at up to 160 MHz. It provides hardware accelerators, low-power operating modes, and integrated 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, and 802.15.4 Thread or Zigbee connectivity. A dedicated FPC antenna is embedded within the enclosure to support the wireless interfaces.

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System memory consists of 1536 kB of on-chip Flash, 512 kB SRAM, and a 16 MB external SPI Flash device for application code and data. According to the product brief, the MCU shares its SPI bus with the display controller and the LoRa transceiver, managed through separate chip-select lines to avoid conflicts during communication.



Nesso N1 Block Diagram

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Long-range communication is handled by an SX1262 LoRa transceiver operating in the 850–960 MHz band. The RF front end integrates a low-noise amplifier, RF switch, and a detachable IPEX4 antenna that can be stored inside the enclosure.

The radio supports region-dependent profiles with transmit power up to +22 dBm and sensitivity down to –147 dBm.



Nesso N1 LoRa Antenna

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Hardware features include a 1.14-inch IPS touch display driven by an ST7789P3 controller, along with an FT6336U capacitive touch IC on the shared I²C bus.

The device integrates a BMI270 six-axis IMU, programmable buttons, an RGB LED, a power button with reset and boot functions, an IR transmitter, and a passive buzzer.



Nesso N1 Indicators

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Expansion options include Grove and Qwiic connectors for I²C and GPIO, plus an eight-pin HAT port compatible with the M5StickC ecosystem. Power is supplied by USB-C or an internal 250 mAh Li-Po battery managed by an AW32001 power-path controller with a BQ27220 fuel gauge.

A JW5712 buck regulator provides the 3.3 V system rail, while an SGM6603 boost converter generates 5 V for external modules.



Nesso N1 Pinout

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Software support covers the Arduino IDE, MicroPython, and UIFlow. The device integrates with Arduino Cloud for dashboards, logging, and remote monitoring.

The company notes that the pre-assembled enclosure reduces setup time, enabling the board to function immediately as a portable sensor node, automation controller, IR-to-Wi-Fi bridge, or LoRa telemetry endpoint. Refer to the Arduino Nesso N1 documentation pages for additional details.

Further Information

The Arduino Nesso N1 is already available on the Arduino website at a listed price of $49.