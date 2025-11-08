R1 Neo leverages GPS & compact rugged design for Meshtastic networks

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The R1 Neo is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device for off-grid communication and navigation. Developed by Muzi, it features an aircraft-grade aluminum base with a carbon-fiber PETG shell, offering a 16% reduction in size compared to the previous R1. The enclosure includes O-ring and compression gaskets, an IP68-rated USB-C port, and a battery capable of multi-day operation with GPS enabled.

The R1 Neo combines a Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller and a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver for low-power mesh communication. The nRF52840 integrates a 64 MHz ARM Cortex-M4 CPU with a floating-point unit, 1 MB of Flash, and 256 KB of RAM, providing Bluetooth 5 connectivity and system control for the device.

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nRF52840 Block Diagram

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LoRa operation is handled by the SX1262, which enables long-range sub-GHz communication in the US/AU 915 MHz and UK/EU 868 MHz bands. This pairing allows the R1 Neo to maintain reliable, low-power networking over long distances within Meshtastic deployments.



R1 Neo User Controls

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A built-in dual GNSS receiver (GPS/BDS) provides accurate positioning, complemented by an onboard real-time clock for precise timekeeping and a buzzer for message alerts.

A single soft-touch button doubles as the power control and LED indicator interface, sealed to maintain weather resistance. The R1 Neo’s firmware supports multi-function button input for power, GPS toggling, and firmware updates.



R1 Neo Sealing Gaskets

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Power is supplied by a 1500 mAh protected lithium-ion polymer battery supporting fast USB-C charging and temperature sensing for added safety.



R1 Neo + App

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Firmware updates and setup can be completed using the official Meshtastic mobile app or web flasher. The device’s bootloader is open source and based on the Adafruit nRF52 bootloader implementation, available through Muzi’s GitHub repository.

Further Information

The R1 Neo is available for $89 through Muzi’s online store. It supports 915 MHz and 868 MHz operation, though only the 915 MHz version is currently offered. Each unit ships with a flexible whip antenna, USB-C cable, and quick-start guide.