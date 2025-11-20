LILYGO Expands T-Beam Series With New 1W LoRa GPS Board

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

LILYGO has introduced the T-Beam 1W, an ESP32-S3 development board that combines LoRa connectivity, GNSS positioning, an OLED display, and SD card storage. It follows the familiar T-Beam layout while adding a higher-power LoRa front end for long-range communication tasks.

The system is built around the ESP32-S3FN8, a dual-core Tensilica LX7 processor with 16 MB of flash and 8 MB of PSRAM. It supports Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth LE and can be programmed using Arduino or PlatformIO as other LILYGO products.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Power management is handled by the AXP2101 PMU, supporting battery operation and onboard regulation for the ESP32-S3 and radio subsystem.



T-Beam 1W Kit

(click image to enlarge)

LoRa communication is provided through the Semtech SX1262 transceiver with a frequency range of 830–945 MHz. The board includes a dedicated RF base with an SMA connector for the included 868 MHz antenna.

A small front-mounted 1.3-inch SH1106 OLED display (128 × 64) connects via I²C and can be used for telemetry or interface elements. The device also includes a GNSS module (L76K) with connections for UART, PPS, and wake lines, supporting positioning features commonly used in tracking applications.



T-Beam 1W Display & LoRa Module

(click image to enlarge)

The expansion layout includes the SD card interface, Qwiic connector, fan power pins, and extended GPIO routed through side headers. A boot button, reset button, and power control button are placed on the right side of the device as shown below:



T-Beam 1W Main Peripherals

(click image to enlarge)

The enclosure footprint is 133 × 43 × 27 mm, and USB input is specified at 5 V and 500 mA. The package includes the T-Beam 1W mainboard, an 868 MHz antenna, and header pins for optional soldering.

Further Information

As of the publication date, LILYGO lists the T-Beam 1W at $47.32, with several regional LoRa frequency variants available. The 915 MHz model (H768-01) and 868 MHz model (H768) are currently offered, while additional options such as 433 MHz, 920 MHz, and 923 MHz appear on the selector but are marked unavailable.