LILYGO T-Impulse Plus wearable dev board comes with LoRa, GNSS, OLED, and IMU

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LILYGO has listed the T-Impulse Plus, a low-power wristband-style development board based on the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller. The device offers LoRa connectivity, Bluetooth 5 support, GNSS positioning, an IMU, a small OLED display, power management, and a vibration motor in a compact wearable enclosure.

The T-Impulse Plus is designed around the nRF52840, which provides a 64MHz Arm Cortex-M4F core, 1MB of flash, and 256kB of RAM. The platform supports UART, SPI, TWI, PDM, I2S, and QSPI interfaces, while wireless support includes Bluetooth 5, Thread, and Zigbee.

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For long-range wireless communication, the board includes an SX1262 LoRa transceiver. LILYGO lists support for 400MHz to 520MHz and 830MHz to 945MHz bands, with product options shown for 868MHz and 915MHz variants.



D585 Pro

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The device also includes a u-blox MIA-M10Q GNSS module with support for GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS. Motion sensing is handled by an ICM20948 IMU, while user interaction is supported through a TTP223 capacitive touch button, vibration motor, and a 0.49-inch OLED display based on the SSD1315 controller. The display uses an I2C interface and provides a 64 x 32 resolution.



D585 Pro

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Power management is handled by an SGM41562 battery charging and power-management IC, with USB charging listed at 5V/500mA.

According to the project documentation, the T-Impulse Plus has been designed for low-power operation, with deep sleep power consumption measured between 10μA and 40μA on engineering boards, while shutdown power consumption is listed below 1μA.



D585 Pro

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The GitHub repository includes example projects for battery measurement, BLE UART, display control, GPS, full GPS display examples, I2C scanning, ICM20948 operation, flash tests, SX126x PingPong, continuous-wave LoRa transmission, SGM41562 control, TTP223 touch input, and factory test firmware.



D585 Pro

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Software support is provided for Arduino IDE using Adafruit nRF52 board support and PlatformIO with the nordicnrf52 platform.

Further Information

The LILYGO T-Impulse Plus is listed at $45.68, with 868MHz and 915MHz frequency options shown on the product page.