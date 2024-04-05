Digi ConnectCore MP25: Enhanced AI/ML Capabilities with 1.35 TOPS NPU and Integrated ISP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Digi International recently showcased the Digi ConnectCore MP25 at Embedded World 2024, a module designed for computer vision applications in medical, transportation and Industry 4.0 applications. Equipped with an Image Signal Processor (ISP) and a 1.35 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), it also supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The product announcement highlights the Digi ConnectCore MP25’s incorporation of the STMicroelectronics STM32MP25 processor. This industrial-grade, 64-bit MPU is designed for secure, high-performance applications. It features a dual-core Cortex-A35 setup at 1.5GHz, further enhanced by the addition of Cortex-M33 and Cortex-M0+ cores.