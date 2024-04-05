All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Digi ConnectCore MP25: Enhanced AI/ML Capabilities with 1.35 TOPS NPU and Integrated ISP

Apr 4, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 60 views

Digi International recently showcased the Digi ConnectCore MP25 at Embedded World 2024, a module designed for computer vision applications in medical, transportation and Industry 4.0 applications. Equipped with an Image Signal Processor (ISP) and a 1.35 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), it also supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The product announcement highlights the Digi ConnectCore MP25’s incorporation of the STMicroelectronics STM32MP25 processor. This industrial-grade, 64-bit MPU is designed for secure, high-performance applications. It features a dual-core Cortex-A35 setup at 1.5GHz, further enhanced by the addition of Cortex-M33 and Cortex-M0+ cores.

Digi ConnectCore MP25 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

A standout feature of the Digi ConnectCore MP25 is its AI/ML neural processing unit, which delivers 1.35 TOPS, and an image signal processor. These additions enable accelerated machine learning capabilities, crucial for advanced computer vision applications.


Digi ConnectCore MP25
(click image to enlarge)

Integrating advanced connectivity options, the Digi ConnectCore MP25 System-on-Module features 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, options for cellular integration, and supports up to three Gigabit Ethernet ports with Time-Sensitive Networking.


Digi ConnectCore MP25 development board
(click images to enlarge)

Other features supported are PCIe Gen2, USB 3.0, and triple CAN-FD interfaces, useful across various IoT applications, including industrial automation and smart device integration. Additionally, the ultra-compact Digi SMTplus form factor (30 x 30 mm) and industrial temperature ranges (-40 to +85 °C) ensure reliability in harsh environments.

Further Information

The company emphasizes that the Digi ConnectCore® MP25 is part of a 10-year+ longevity program, ensuring long-term reliability and performance, crucial for industrial applications. Additionally, the module offers a 3-year warranty and extensive global technical support.

For more information, refer to the product announcement and the product page.

