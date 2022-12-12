All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Pixhawk Baseboard compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4

Dec 11, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 186 views

The Pixhawk RPI CM4 Baseboard from Holybro is a Flight Controller platform supporting an RPi CM4 and the new Pixhawk 5X & 6X. The Baseboard provides support for Pixhawk/Ardupilot protocols (i.e. GPS, Telemetry, CAN, etc.) in addition to a Mini HDMI port, a CSI connector and dedicated power ports for the FC and the RPI CM4. 

The RPi CM4 and FC can interface each other using an internal Telemetry port (TELEM2) from the baseboard or using the ethernet port located next near the CSI connector as shown below. The baseboard also includes a DIP switch to select the CM4 Host/Slave modes. 

DIP switch for RPi (left and center) and FC ETH to RPi ETH (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Holybro is offering the Pixhawk RPI CM4 Baseboard along with a Power Module compatible with the Pixhawk 5X & 6X. The flight controller is powered using a 6-pin CLIK-Mate cable to the “Power1” port as seen in the image below. Similarly, PM03D power module uses a 4-pin to USB-C cable (5.2V/3A) to power the RPi CM4. 


PM03D power module
(click image to enlarge)

The PM03D also includes 6x XT30 connectors to handle motors’ ESCs, up to 4x B+/GND solder pads for additional devices requiring power and 3-pin headers for 5V and 8V/12V devices (i.e., servo motors). For reference, the PM03D supports up to 6S batteries and it’s rated for 60A (max current 120A, <60 sec)

The installation guide, RPi CM4 Flash guide and other relevant documentation can be found on Holybro Docs website using this link. The PX4 forum also provides a short tutorial to set up the CM4 + the Pixhawk 6X to boot up.   

   
peripherals available (left) and expanded view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Pixhawk RPI CM4 Baseboard include:

  • Camera:
    • 1x CSI connector for RPi CM4
  • Display:
    • 1x Micro HDMI output port for RPi CM4
  • Networking:
    • 1x FC Ethernet port (4-pin)
    • 1x CM4 Ethernet port
    • 2x GPS ports 
  • USB:
    • 2x CM4 Host ports 
    • 1x CM4 Slave port
    • 1x FC port
    • 1x USB port (4-pin)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x I2C port, 1x SPI port
    • 1x UART/I2C port
    • 2x CAN ports
    • 3x Telemetry ports
    • 1x DSM port
    • 1x AD & I/O port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x I/O Debug port
    • 1x FMU Debug port
    • 1x Fan connector
    • 1x DIP switch (RPI/eMMC)
    • 4x CM4 status LEDs
    • 4x FC status LEDs
  • Power:
    • 2x Power connectors
    • 1x USB Type-C for RPi CM4

 Further information

The Pixhawk RPi CM4 Baseboard is available in two options. The first bundle costs $278.99 and it includes the Pixhawk RPi CM4 Baseboard and the PM03D Power module. The second bundle is listed for $589.99 and it also comes with a Pixhawk 6X. 

