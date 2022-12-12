Pixhawk Baseboard compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Pixhawk RPI CM4 Baseboard from Holybro is a Flight Controller platform supporting an RPi CM4 and the new Pixhawk 5X & 6X. The Baseboard provides support for Pixhawk/Ardupilot protocols (i.e. GPS, Telemetry, CAN, etc.) in addition to a Mini HDMI port, a CSI connector and dedicated power ports for the FC and the RPI CM4.

The RPi CM4 and FC can interface each other using an internal Telemetry port (TELEM2) from the baseboard or using the ethernet port located next near the CSI connector as shown below. The baseboard also includes a DIP switch to select the CM4 Host/Slave modes.