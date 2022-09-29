Raspberry Pi CM4 cluster Mini-ITX board available for $199

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SeeedStudio recently launched the DeskPi Super6C CM4 Cluster board which can accommodate up to 6 Raspberry Pi CM4 modules. This cluster board comes with a mini-ITX form factor providing access to 2x GbE LAN ports and M.2 sockets for each CM4 module.

As seen below, the Super6C offers one M.2 socket and one MicroSD card slot to each CM4 module. The product can boot from eMMC, SD card or via netboot. Additionally every CM4 module has access to one microUSB port and one 5V fan connector.