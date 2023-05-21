Compact Industrial PC based on Raspberry Pi CM4 supports PoE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, EDATEC launched an industrial embedded computer built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The CM4 Industrial comes with two RJ45 ports, a 4G/LTE module, certified 2.4/5.8G dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and support for external antennas.

This is another computer system designed for industrial applications based on the Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4. The CM4 Industrial appears to offer more peripherals than the ED-IPC2010 (also by EDATEC) and similar features as the IGN800 (OnLogic).

