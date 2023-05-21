All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Compact Industrial PC based on Raspberry Pi CM4 supports PoE

May 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 632 views

This month, EDATEC launched an industrial embedded computer built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The CM4 Industrial comes with two RJ45 ports, a 4G/LTE module, certified 2.4/5.8G dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and support for external antennas.

This is another computer system designed for industrial applications based on the Raspberry Pi Computer Module 4. The CM4 Industrial appears to offer more peripherals than the ED-IPC2010 (also by EDATEC) and similar features as the IGN800  (OnLogic).

  • Broadcom BCM2711 — Quad-core  64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 (up to 1.5GHz)

 


CM4 Industrial block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The device can be configured with 2GB/4GB/8GB RAM and 8GB/16GB/32GB of eMMC storage. The CM4 Industrial is also available without eMMC storage at customers request.

The datasheet specifies that there are two isolated digital inputs (A4) and one double-pole-throw relay on board (A5).

As shown below, the board provides a 40-pin GPIO compatible with standard Raspberry Pi HATs and other external accessories.


CM4 Industrial peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

For connectivity, the device provides access to one Gigabit ethernet port and one 100Mbps ethernet port. Additionally, the CM4 Industrial is compatible with 2.4G/5.8Ghz dual band Wi-Fi/BLE 5.0 and 4G/LTE connectivity.

 
EDATEC CM4 Industrial
(click images to enlarge)

Edatec states that the CM4 Industrial V1.4 has a greater power supply range (9-36V) compared to the previous V1.3 variant (9-18V). The Power output interface A24 provides [email protected] DC output.

The company indicates that the device is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi OS and they will provide BSP software support for customers.

Specifications listed for the CM4 Industrial V1.4 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 8GB LPDDR4 @3200MHz 
    • Up to 32GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • 1x 32Mb Serial Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet
    • 1x 10/100Mbps Ethernet
    • 2.4G / 5.8G Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
    • 1x 4G/LTE module(optional)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI port
    • 1x FPC HDMI
    • 1x DSI connector
  • Camera:
    • 2x CSI connectors
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe (up to 5Gbps)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS485, 1x RS232
    • 1x Serial(TTL)
    • 3x ADC IN Channel (12-bit ADC)
    • 2x DI, 1x DIO
    • 40-pin GPIO
    • 1x Relay
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type A
    • 1x USB 2.0 (via Mini PCIe interface)
    • 2x USB 2.0 Host Pin Header
    • 1x USB micro-B (used for eMMC flash)
  • Other Features:
    • RTC
    • 2x LED indicators, 1x Buzzer
    • 1x User button, 1x Reset button
    • 1x Speed-controlled fan 
  • Power:
    • 9V to 36V DC (via power input jack)
    • 5V/1A DC output 
    • 1x PoE pin header
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -25ºC to 50ºC
  • Dimensions:
    • 170 x 120 x 30mm 
    • Full metal shell
    • DIN Rail support

Further information

The EDATEC CM4 Industrial with 2GB RAM/32GB eMMC starts at ~$203.00;  the most expensive model costs ~$323.00 and it includes 8GB RAM/32GB eMMC flash. These embedded devices can currently be acquired from Digikey.com.

