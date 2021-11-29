Raspberry Pi CM4-based panel PC offers DAQ inputs and M.2 NVMe

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sensoper’s 7-inch “SC-PC” HMI panel PC runs Linux on a Raspberry Pi CM4 and supplies GbE, M.2 for NVMe, RS-485, 3x USB, 8x digital inputs, 7x transistor outputs, and 8x analog inputs with a choice of 0-10V or 4-20mA ranges.



Michigan-based Sensoper Controls has launched a 7-inch, industrial panel-PC in two variants: an SC-PC-AV8-TO7 model with 8x 0-10V analog inputs and an SC-PC-AM8-TO7 with 4-20mA analog inputs. The otherwise identical panel PCs run Raspbian (Raspberry Pi OS) Linux with pre-installed Node-RED on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. This appears to be the first Linux-powered device from Sensoper, which offers a variety of industrial controller and sensor products, most of them based on the ESP32 MCU.





SC-PC-AV8-TO7/SC-PC-AM8-TO7 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Other 7-inch panel PCs based on the RPi CM4 include Chipsee’s Industrial Pi and Win Enterprises’ IP67 Panel PC . Unlike those models, the SC-PC offers digital and analog outputs, as well as transistor outputs, and it is the only model with an M.2 connection for an NVMe SSD. It lacks the IP67 protection of the Win Enterprises panel PC, nor does it offer the camera and optional 4G modem (via mini-PCIe) of the Chipsee Industrial Pi.

The SC-PC provides various RPi CM4 configurations including a choice of 2GB or 4GB RAM in the standard SKUs and 1GB to 8GB listed on the datasheet. You can also choose between 0 to 32GB eMMC. The wireless module with 802.11b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE also appears to come from the CM4 module.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The system adds a microSD slot in addition to the M.2 storage slot. No details were supplied for the 7-inch, IPS capacitive touchscreen, which suggests it is probably 800 x 400 pixels like the IP67 Panel PC rather than the 1024 x 600 pixels of the Industrial Pi.







SC-PC detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The SC-PC is equipped with 8x digital inputs, 7x transistor outputs (0.5A), and 8x analog inputs (0-10V or 4-20mA), as well as GbE and RS-485 ports. USB features are variously listed as 2x USB Type A, 2x Type A with 1x USB host, or a dual-port USB 2.0 hub plus a USB Type-B device port. The block diagram also shows an HDMI port, which does not appear elsewhere.

The 90.5 x 60.6 x 56.6mm, 0.84 Kg system ships with DIN-rail, plate, or panel mounting. The system has a 24VDC input, an RTC with coincell battery holder, and 11x LEDs.



Further information

The SC-PC-AV8-TO7 and SC-PC-AM8-TO7 appear to be available, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found on Sensoper’s industrial HMI page.

