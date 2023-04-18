All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
7” Pad compatible with CB1 and Raspberry Pi CM4

Apr 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 183 views

The BIGTREETECH Pad 7 is an Open Source handheld device designed for 3D printing applications and compatible with Klipper firmware. The Pad 7 features an RJ45 ethernet port, CAN port and  many other interfaces.

The product page indicates that the new Pad 7 includes the BIGTREETECH CB1 module with Klipper and KlipperScreen pre-installed, but it can be upgraded with the Raspberry Pi CM4 instead and turn it into a Linux mini-computer.

  • Allwinner H616 – Quad-core Cortex-Arm A53 (up to 1.5GHz) w/ Mali-G31 MP2 GPU; 1GB DDR3L SDRAM


The 7” display has a 1024 x 600 resolution with 60Hz refresh rate, 154.2 x 85.92mm viewing area, 178°  viewing angle and auto backlight adjustment. The device  includes a 3.5mm audio jack, an integrated speaker and a heatsink for the CB1 or the CM4 module as shown below.

   
The CB1 module supports Wi-Fi so it can wirelessly connect to 3D printers on the same Wi-Fi network. Additionally, the Pad 7 features an RJ45 port on the back of the device.

The company mentions that this Pad 7 “is compatible with almost all FDM 3d printers. In addition, this screen is also compatible with BIGTREETECH SKR, Octopus series motherboards, EBB tool boards, etc.”

Some of the accessories included with the order include a 32GB MicroSD card, a ADXL345 accelerometer module, a power adapter, a RPi CM4 replacement kit, etc. For documentation and assembly, refer to the BIGTREETECH Pad 7 user manual located here.  

     
Specifications listed for the BIGTREETECH Pad 7:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 7” Display IPS touchscreen
    • 1x HDMI port 
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Ethernet RJ45 port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x CAN, 1x SPI
    • 2X Analog, 2x Digital
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 3x USB 2.0 ports
  • Other Features:
    • ADXL345 accelerometer module
    • 1x RGB LED indicator
  • Power:
    • 12V/2A DC
    • 7.3W 
  • Mechanical:
    • 185.7 x 124.8 x 39.5mm
    • Heat sink

Further information

The BIGTREETECH Pad 7 is available for $129.00 and it includes the CB1 Core board preinstalled with Klipper. See the product page here for more information.

