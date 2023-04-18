7” Pad compatible with CB1 and Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The BIGTREETECH Pad 7 is an Open Source handheld device designed for 3D printing applications and compatible with Klipper firmware. The Pad 7 features an RJ45 ethernet port, CAN port and many other interfaces.

The product page indicates that the new Pad 7 includes the BIGTREETECH CB1 module with Klipper and KlipperScreen pre-installed, but it can be upgraded with the Raspberry Pi CM4 instead and turn it into a Linux mini-computer.

