Raspberry Pi style SBC serves up i.MX8M Mini for $90

Geniatech has launched a $90 “XPI-iMX8MM” SBC that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini with up 1GB to 4GB RAM, 8GB to 128GB eMMC, and 40-pin GPIO.



Geniatech has begun selling a Raspberry Pi sized SBC with NXP’s 1.8GHz, quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini. The XPI-iMX8MM follows Geniatech’s larger APC810 SBC, which is equipped with the i.MX8M. The SBC has the same Raspberry Pi size and layout as its Amlogic S905X powered XPI-S905X.







XPI-iMX8MM

The closest match to the XPI-iMX8MM is Avnet/Embest’s Raspberry Pi style MaaxBoard Mini , which sells for $72.50 with 2GB RAM and an empty eMMC slot but is currently out of stock. Geniatech sells the XPI-iMX8MM with 1GB (expandable to 4GB) RAM and 8GB (expandable to 128GB) eMMC for $90.

The features are almost identical to the MaaxBoard Mini except that Geniatech has adds an HDMI port. It still runs up against the i.MX8M Mini’s 1080p limit, however. The XPI-iMX8MM also adds a composite A/V port, offers a wider standard operating range, and adds a -40 to 105°C tolerant model. The MaaxBoard Mini, meanwhile, adds two user buttons, a PMIC, and a heatsink, and the WiFi/BT module appears to be standard rather than optional.







XPI-iMX8MM detail views

Larger, more feature rich i.MX8M Mini options include SolidRun’s $170 and up HummingBoard Ripple , which is limited to 2x USB 2.0 ports, but provides M.2, mini-PCIe, and SIM slots plus a MikroBus interface. There are many more Mini-based SBCs from Estone, Gateworks, Garz & Fricke, and others, but most are not publicly priced.

Specifications listed for the XPI-iMX8MM include:

Processor — NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad (4x Cortex-A53 @ up to 1.8GHz); Vivante GCNanoUltra (3D) and GC320 (2D) graphics with VPU; Cortex-M4F @ 400MHz

Memory/storage: 1GB to 4GB LPDDR4 8GB to 128GB MicroSD slot

Networking/wireless: 10/100/1000 Ethernet port 2.4GHz WiFi via 4-pin USB header; optional dual-band 802.11ac with Bluetooth 4.1

Media I/O: HDMI 1.4 port at up to 1080p60 decode 2-lane MIPI-DSI at up to 1080p60 decode 2-lane MIPI-CSI at up to 1080p60 encode 4-pole stereo audio and composite video interface I2S, AC97, TDM and S/PDIF audio interfaces

Other I/O: 4x USB 2.0 host ports USB Type-C port with 5V power input only

Expansion — 40-pin GPIO connector with I2C, SPI, UART, PWM.

Other features — 2x LEDs

Power — 5V/3A via USB Type-C; power and reset buttons

Operating temperature — 0 to 95°C or -40 to 105°C

Dimensions — 85 x 56mm

Operating system — Yocto Linux; FreeRTOS



Further information

The XPI-iMX8MM is available for $90. More information may be found at Geniatech’s shopping page and product page.

