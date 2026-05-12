Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor

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Milk-V has introduced the Jupiter2, a compact RISC-V single-board computer based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. Similar to the recently announced Sipeed K3 Pico-ITX platform, the board integrates eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores, an eight-core A100 AI subsystem rated for up to 60 TOPS, LPDDR5 memory, and high-speed networking interfaces including 10GbE SFP+.

The Jupiter2 appears to follow the same general hardware reference design previously shown by other K3-based platforms, although Milk-V packages the system with an aluminum enclosure, active cooling solution, onboard wireless connectivity, and software support targeting desktop and edge AI workloads.

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The platform is based on the RVA23 RISC-V profile and supports RVV 1.0 vector extensions with up to 1024-bit vector acceleration. According to the company, the K3 processor integrates eight quad-issue out-of-order X100 CPU cores operating at up to 2.4 GHz with 8MB shared L2 cache and up to 130 KDMIPS of compute performance.



K3x block diagram

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The integrated AI subsystem consists of eight A100 AI-oriented compute cores supporting INT4, INT8, FP8, INT16, FP16, and BF16 workloads.

Milk-V lists up to 60 TOPS of AI performance along with dedicated TCM and DMA acceleration channels for AI and multimedia processing workloads.



Jupiter 2 networking features

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Memory support includes up to 32GB LPDDR5 operating at up to 6400 MT/s using a dual-channel 64-bit memory interface. Local storage options include onboard UFS storage up to 256GB and an M.2 2280 slot with PCIe Gen3 ×4 connectivity for NVMe SSD expansion.



Jupiter 2 display ports

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The multimedia subsystem integrates an IMG BXM-4-64-MC1 GPU supporting Vulkan 1.3, OpenCL 3.0, and OpenGL ES 3.2 APIs. Hardware video acceleration supports H.264, H.265, and VP9 decoding at up to 4K120, while H.264 and H.265 encoding is supported at up to 4K60.



Jupiter 2 other features

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Display connectivity includes USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode supporting resolutions up to 4K at 60 Hz, alongside an embedded DisplayPort interface supporting resolutions up to 2560 × 1440 at 90 Hz.

Networking features include a 10GbE SFP+ interface supporting 10G BASE-R and BASE-X operation, alongside a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, onboard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a Nano SIM slot paired with an M.2 B-Key expansion socket for optional 4G or 5G connectivity modules.



Milk-V Jupiter 2

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Software support listed by Milk-V includes Bianbu 3.0, Ubuntu 26.04, OpenHarmony 6.0, OpenKylin, Deepin, and Fedora.

Milk-V has also published a Jupiter2 documentation portal with sections for hardware setup, operating system installation, and resource downloads, although much of the documentation appeared incomplete or still under development at the time of writing.

Specifications listed for the Milk-V Jupiter2 include:

Processor: SpacemiT K3 (RVA23) 8× X100 64-bit RISC-V CPU cores up to 2.4 GHz Dual-core RT24 64-bit RISC-V real-time processor

AI Accelerator: 8× A100 AI cores Up to 60 TOPS

GPU: IMG BXM-4-64-MC1

Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Dual-channel 64-bit memory interface Up to 6400 MT/s

Storage: Onboard UFS storage up to 256GB 1× M.2 M-Key 2280 slot (PCIe Gen3 ×4) for NVMe SSD

Display: 1× USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode up to 4K60 1× eDP interface up to 2560 × 1440 @ 90 Hz

Networking: 1× 10GbE SFP+ port 1× Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Nano SIM slot

Expansion: 1× M.2 B-Key slot (PCIe Gen3 ×2 + USB) Supports 2242 / 3042 cellular modules

Audio: Onboard audio codec 1× Audio connector

I/O Interfaces: 2× RT I/O expansion connectors EtherCAT support CAN-FD support UART, I2C, I2S, PWM, GPIO

USB: 2× USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C 4× USB 2.0 Type-A host ports

Other Features: RTC battery connector Fan connector Aluminum enclosure w/ integrated PWM fan

Power: USB Type-C USB-PD 65W 12V ATX 2-pin input

Mechanical: 100 × 86 mm Pico-ITX form factor



Further Information

The Milk-V Jupiter2 is currently available for pre-order through Arace Tech. Pricing starts at $300 for the 8GB LPDDR5 model, while the 16GB and 32GB configurations are listed at $380 and $575 respectively at the time of writing.