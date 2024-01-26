All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
(Updated) Milk-V Unveils World’s First RISC-V Open Source 10G Ethernet Switch

Jan 26, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 168 views

Milk-V recently released specifications for the Milk-V Vega which is described as the first RISC-V 10 Gigabit Ethernet Switch implemented on the FSL1030M network switch chip. The company also mentions that the device is built on an open-source Linux system.

The product announcement highlights that the FSL91030M is based on the UX608 uCore by Nuclei System Technology. The uCore also supports the RV32/64 IMACFDPB instruction set, features a 6-stage variable-length pipeline architecture and incorporates a 64-bit AXI system bus interface.

FXL1030M and UX608 uCore block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The FSL91030M integrates a comprehensive range of networking capabilities. It incorporates 8 ports of gigabit Ethernet PHY that support various functionalities including 10/100/1000BASE-T and 100BASE-FX. Moreover, the board integrates 2 ports of 10G SerDes, enabling 1000BASE-X, SGMII, QSGMII, O-USGMII, and 10GBASE-R.

  
Milk-V Vega specifications
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly, the FSL91030M offers 4 ports of 1G SerDes designed to support 1000BASE-X and SGMII functionalities. For more details, please refer to the table below.

 
Milk-V Vega
(click images to enlarge)

Furthermore, the uCore is compatible with standard JTAG and cJTAG debugging interfaces, along with compile toolchains compliant with the RISC-V standard, and graphical integrated development environments (IDEs) for both Linux and Windows.

Network Features Support listed for the listed Milk-V Vega:

  • Network Redundancy and Protection
    • Spanning Tree Protocol (STP), Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP)
    • 1+1/1:1 Port Protection, Link Aggregation
  • Quality of Service Optimization
    • QoS based on 802.1p/DSCP
    • VLAN-based translation, L2 multicast
  • Security and Filtering
    • Defense against Denial of Service (DoS) attacks, protocol packet filtering
    • Black and white lists, IEEE 802.1x
  • Advanced Feature Support
    • On-chip packet buffering, ACL, QinQ
    • Support for hierarchical Policing
    • VLAN based on port, protocol, IP subnet, and flow
  • Flexible Queue Scheduling
    • 8 queues per port, multiple scheduling methods (SP/WRR/DWRR)
    • Optimized performance with hybrid scheduling methods
  • Traffic Shaping and Control
    • Port-based single-rate shaping
    • Queue-based dual-rate shaping
    • Storm control, L2 bridging
  • Management and Monitoring
    • Image and remote configuration
    • Hardware periodic transmission of OAM packets
    • Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE), 1588 functionality

Milk-V Vega features offered for developers:

  • Built on an open-source Linux system, enabling easy secondary development and DIY.
  • Open access to openSBI, u-boot, and Linux kernel source code, along with a provided cross-compilation toolchain.
  • Equipped with a JTAG interface for convenient low-level development.
  • Furnished with RS232 and I2C interfaces, allowing for the connection of other sensors.
  • Supports standard 1U server racks, with the capability to install 2 Milk-V Vega units per rack layer.
  • Features dual 10-gigabit optical ports + 4 gigabit optical ports + 8 gigabit Ethernet ports, catering to homelab needs.
  • Supports remote configuration through WEB and SSH access.
  • Provides command-line business configuration for functions such as VLAN setup, port mirroring, MAC address learning, and traffic control.
  • Offers interface SDK and API for flexible implementation of business configurations.

Further information

Pricing information for the Milk-V Vega has not been revealed by MILK-V. The product announcement can be found here and the product page is available on the official MILK-V website. Additional technical information might be found on the Milk-V Wiki pages in the near future.

(Update 1/26/2023): The Milk-V Vega is currently listed at a price of $99.00, although its regular price is $149.00, as seen on the Arace Tech online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

