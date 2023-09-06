Libre Computer showcases low-cost SBC with PoE support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Yesterday, Libre Computer unveiled a new variant of the Le Potato Single Board Computer launched a few years ago. The new Sweet Potato board is also based on the Amlogic S905X SoC as its predecessor, but targets commercial and consumer applications instead.

The product announcement specifies that this updated AML-S905X-CC-V2 board is also built around the Amlogic S905X System-on-Chip with the following architecture:

S905X — 4x Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.512GHz); 2G + 3P ARM Mali-450 (up to 750MHz) w/ support for OpenGL ES 1.1 / 2.0, OpenVG 1.1

One of the key differences in the Sweet Potato is the upgrade from DDR3 to DDR4 memory and a 16MB SPI boot ROM with a Boot Select Switch. However, the SBC is available in a single configuration with 2GB system memory for now.

Sweet Potato retains the familiar 40-pin header, making it compatible with a wide range of HATs (Hardware Attached on Top). However, it diverges from the Le Potato with the removal of the CVBS/Stereo Analog Audio Jack.