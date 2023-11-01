All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Libre Computer Unveils Amlogic-Powered AML-A311D-CC Alta SBC

Oct 31, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 279 views

Libre Computer’s AML-A311D-CC Alta, part of the Cottonwood series, is a low-cost single board computer equipped with integrated CPU, GPU, and 5 TOPs NPU cores. It is designed to deliver high-performance computing suitable for applications requiring 4K video processing and AI workload capabilities.

As of publication date, the Alta AML-A311D-CC is only available to order configured with a 4GB LPDDR4 memory system. Unlike the Sweet Potato (S905X-based) covered in September, this new SBC features the following Amlogic processor:

  • Amlogic A311D – 4x Arm Cortex-A73 (up to 2.2GHz); 2x Arm Cortex-A53 (up to 1.8GHz); Mali-G52 GPU; 5-TOPS NPU


CC Boards GPIO Pinmux Compatibility Matrix
(click image to enlarge)

The AML-A311D-CC Alta features a USB Type-C for power and data, along with four USB Type-A 3.0 ports near the Gigabit Ethernet port.

For display and audio, the board supports HDMI 2.0 and CVBS with a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, it includes a 40-pin GPIO connector, an IR Receiver Sensor, and camera/display interfaces through DSI and CSI 4-Lane 22-Pin Connectors.


Alta AML-A311D-CC bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

The board is compatible with SystemReady IR operating systems, and it supports standard Linux distributions right out of the box, ensuring ease of use and quick setup. It features an advanced BIOS compatible with UEFI, allowing for seamless hardware migration from existing CC form factor applications.


Alta AML-A311D-CC top view
(click image to enlarge)

Libre Computer states that the Alta AML-A311D-CC boasts an industry-leading 1W idle power consumption. It can be powered flexibly through USB Type-C, Power over Ethernet, or a 5V header directly. Additional power optimization features include system wake capabilities via UART, IR, button, and GPIO for low-power applications.

Specifications listed for the AML-A311D-CC Alta include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB LPDDR4
    • 16MB SPI NOR
    • eMMC 5.x connector
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI 2.1
    • DSI 4-Lane (up to 1080P)
    • 3.5mm Jack w/ CVBS and analog stereo audio output
  • Camera:
    • CSI 4-Lane 22-pin connector (up to 8MP w/ 2 cameras)
  • Connectivity:
    • Gigabit Ethernet w/ WOL
  • I/O Interface:
  • USB:
    • 4x USB Type-A 3.0
    • USB Type-C
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
    • PoE Connector

Further information

The Alta AML-A311D-CC can be pre-ordered for $60.00 from the LoveRPI online store. The boards are estimated to be shipped on November 24 of 2023. See the product announcement for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

