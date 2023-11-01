Libre Computer Unveils Amlogic-Powered AML-A311D-CC Alta SBC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Libre Computer’s AML-A311D-CC Alta, part of the Cottonwood series, is a low-cost single board computer equipped with integrated CPU, GPU, and 5 TOPs NPU cores. It is designed to deliver high-performance computing suitable for applications requiring 4K video processing and AI workload capabilities.

As of publication date, the Alta AML-A311D-CC is only available to order configured with a 4GB LPDDR4 memory system. Unlike the Sweet Potato (S905X-based) covered in September, this new SBC features the following Amlogic processor: