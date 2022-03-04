Tiny, 1GHz RISC-V SBC launches at $39

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MangoPi has opened $39 preorders for a 40 x 40mm “MangoPi-Nezha MQ” SBC that runs Linux or RT-Smart on a 1GHz, RISC-V based Allwinner F133-A SoC with 64MB DDR2. The SBC supplies 2x Type-C, WiFi, MIPI-DSI, RGB touch, DVP camera, GPIO, and audio I/O.



The MangoPi project from Beijing Wadora Technology Co. teased its MangoPi-MQ1 SBC last October with minimal details. The tiny RISC-V board has now arrived in a Crowd Supply campaign as the MangoPi-Nezha MQ. Equipped with the Allwinner F133-A (D1s), a spin-down of the Allwinner D1 that powers Sipeed’s LicheeRV SBC, the MangoPi-Nezha MQ is available for $39, with free global shipments starting on July 7. The SBC was originally intended to be sold for $10, but as we documented in our recent Linux hacker board catalog, prices are way up across the industry.

MangoPi is also prepping a MangoPi MQ-Dual SBC with the same form factor and features as the MangoPi-Nezha MQ, but with a dual-core Cortex-A7 Allwinner T113-S3. There are also preliminary product pages for an Allwinner D1-based MQ-Pro SBC, as well as MangoPi A1 (Amlogic S905) and A1-Pro (hexa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic A311D) SBCs (see farther below).







MangoPi-Nezha MQ front (left) and back and front views





The open-spec, 40 x 40mm MangoPi-Nezha MQ runs the OpenWrt-based Tina-Linux, Debian, or the RT-Thread related RT-Smart microkernel OS on the single-core Allwinner F133-A. Like the Allwinner D1, the F133-A (D1s) has a 1GHz, Alibaba/T-Head XuanTie C906 RISC-V core, which integrates RISC-V RV64 vector extensions for AI applications.

The F133-A adds 64MB of DDR2 via a SIP module. Display output drops to 1080p60 from 4Kp30, and Allwinner has removed the HDMI interface and HiFi 4 audio DSP. The I2S/PCM and ADC interface counts have dropped from three to two.

The MangoPi-Nezha MQ is equipped with a microSD slot and a pair of USB Type-C ports, one of which powers the board. There is also a 2.4GHz WiFi chip, 44x GPIO pins, and media features that include MIPI-DSI, RGB with touch, and an amp, mic, and audio out header.

A DVP camera interface is said to support an add-on board with a camera and a 10/100 Ethernet port (via RMII). The Crowd Supply page has no details on the add-on, which will presumably be made available for order in the coming months.







MangoPi-Nezha MQ detail view





Tina Linux, combined with the LVGL open-source graphics library, “allows you to take full advantage of the board’s hardware features,” says MangoPi. You also get RT-Smart, an open source microkernel OS for real-time applications that is developed by and related to RT-Thread . “Microkernels fill the gap between traditional real-time operating systems (RTOSs) and heavier solutions like Linux,” says MangoPi, which collaborated with RT-Thread and Allwinner on the MQ.

Specifications listed for the MangoPi-Nezha MQ include:

Processor — Allwinner F133-A (1x XuanTie C906 RISC-V core @ 1GHz)

Memory/storage: 64MB DDR2 (via SoC) MicroSD slot Solder points for adding NAND/NOR flash

Networking: 2.4GHz WiFi (Realtek RTL8189); u.FL connector 10/100 Ethernet to be available later on DVP add-on board

Media I/O: MIPI-DSI (15-pin RPi compatible FPC) RGB (40-pin FPC with 4-wire resistive touch) Capacitive touch (6-pin FPC) DVP camera interface with RMII support for upcoming camera/LAN add-on 1W amp; capacitor microphone; audio out header

Other I/O: 2x USB Type-C ports (1x host, 1x OTG) UART header 44-pin (2×22) GPIO with I2C, SPI, etc.

Other features — Boot and reset buttons; LED; 4x fixed assembly feet

Power — via USB Type-C OTG

Operating system — Tina-Linux (OpenWrt-based); Debian; RT-Smart microkernel OS



MangoPi MQ-Dual, MQ-Pro, and A1/A1-Pro

MangoPi is prepping several new boards including a MangoPi MQ-Dual SBC. As reported by CNXSoft in mid-February, the Dual has the same PCB and features as the MangoPi-Nezha MQ, but with an Allwinner T113-S3 dual-core Cortex-A7 SoC with 128MB RAM.







MangoPi MQ-Dual (left) and MangoPi MQ-Pro

(click images to enlarge)



MangoPi’s website also has a preliminary product page for an Allwinner D1-based, 65 x 30mm MangoPi-Nezha MQ-Pro , which is shown here . The SBC ships with up to 1GB DDR3 and offers microSD, 40-pin GPIO, WiFi/BT, mini-HDMI, 2x Type-C, DVP/RGMII, MIPI-DSI/LVDS, and audio out.

Finally, there is a MangoPi A1 and A1-Pro (no images) that run Ubuntu or Android 10 on either a quad-core Amlogic S905 or 3-TOPS NPU-equipped, hexa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic A311D (Pro). No RAM limit was listed, but preliminary specs include eMMC, microSD, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, 2x Type-C, MIPI-DSI/CSI, 40-pin GPIO, WiFi/BT5, and an M.2 slot.



Further information

The MangoPi-Nezha MQ is available on Crowd Supply through April 14 at $39 with free global shipping. Shipments begin on July 7. More information may be found on the Crowd Supply page, the GitHub page, and the MangoPi website.

