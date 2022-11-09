Hardkernel debuts new Odroid board for $69.00

Hardkernel debuts new Odroid board for $69.00Nov 8, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 402 views
Hardkernel just launched a new Odroid board based on the S922X hexa-core SoC. The Odroid-N2L doesn’t include ethernet support, but it comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4, one [email protected] HDMI, 40 I/O pins via expansion header and an eMMC connector.
Unlike the RK3568B2 based ODROID-M1 also released this year, the N2L features the 12nm Amlogic S922X System-on-Chip with the following specs:
- Amlogic S922X:
- Quad-core Arm Cortex A73 (up to 2.2MHz); Two-cores Arm Cortex A53 (up to 2.0GHz); Arm Mali-G52 GPU (up to 800MHz)
- Power
- IDLE – ~1.5W – 1.3W
- CPU Stress (Passive Heat-Sink) – ~5.4W (@1908/2208MHz, Stock), 5.8W (@2016/2400MHz, Overclock)
- CPU Stress (Active Cooling-FAN) – ~6.1W (@1908/2208MHz, Stock), 6.4W (@2016/2400MHz, Overclock)
- Power-Off – 0.2W