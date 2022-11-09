All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Hardkernel debuts new Odroid board for $69.00

Nov 8, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 402 views

Hardkernel just launched a new Odroid board based on the S922X hexa-core SoC. The Odroid-N2L doesn’t include ethernet support, but it comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4, one [email protected] HDMI, 40 I/O pins via expansion header and an eMMC connector.

Unlike the RK3568B2 based ODROID-M1 also released this year, the N2L features the 12nm Amlogic S922X System-on-Chip with the following specs:

  • Amlogic S922X:
    •  Quad-core Arm Cortex A73 (up to 2.2MHz); Two-cores Arm Cortex A53 (up to 2.0GHz); Arm Mali-G52 GPU (up to 800MHz)
  • Power
    • IDLE – ~1.5W – 1.3W
    • CPU Stress (Passive Heat-Sink) – ~5.4W (@1908/2208MHz, Stock), 5.8W (@2016/2400MHz, Overclock)
    • CPU Stress (Active Cooling-FAN) – ~6.1W (@1908/2208MHz, Stock), 6.4W (@2016/2400MHz, Overclock)
    • Power-Off – 0.2W


Odroid-N2L block diagram (left) and benchmarks (right)
(click images to enlarge)

This Odroid model is offered in two variants, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 (up to 3216 MT/s). For storage, there is an eMMC connector with large memory support (8GB/16GB/32Gb/64GB) along with a MicroSD card reader (DS/HS modes up to UHS-I SDR104).

The product page specifies that the N2L is geared towards standalone embedded systems (i.e. robotics, arcade consoles, HMI) so it doesn’t include an ethernet port. However, it can support Wi-Fi connectivity via USB adapter.

 
Odroid-N2L w/ heatsink + stock fan (left) and Power consumption chart (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Other features include one USB 3.0 Host port, one USB 2.0 Host port, one Debug UART and one MIPI DSI 4-lane. Additionally, the single HDMI 2.0 port found on this model also supports audio. The 40-pin expansion header (3.3V) offers access to one SPI, 1x UART, 2x I2C, 2x 10-bit ADCs and up to 25x GPIOs.


Odroid-N2L layout
(click image to enlarge)

Hardkernel has also provided some OS images compatible with the N2L (i.e. Android 9.0, Ubuntu 22.04, EmuELEC). Refer to the Wiki for more info.

ODROID-N2L + Ubuntu 22.04
 

Further information

As reported by CNXSoftware, the variant with 2GB RAM is available for $59.00 while the 4GB variant costs around $69.00. The device only measures about 69 x 56mm and there is also compatible heatsink listed for $4.90.  See the Hardkernel website for more info. 

