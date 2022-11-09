Hardkernel debuts new Odroid board for $69.00

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Hardkernel just launched a new Odroid board based on the S922X hexa-core SoC. The Odroid-N2L doesn’t include ethernet support, but it comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4, one [email protected] HDMI, 40 I/O pins via expansion header and an eMMC connector.

Unlike the RK3568B2 based ODROID-M1 also released this year, the N2L features the 12nm Amlogic S922X System-on-Chip with the following specs:

